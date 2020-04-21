2020 NFL Draft: Kristian Fulton uses suspension as motivation

Prospect bio (from NFL.com draft profile): Fulton was called "K-Baby" by older teammates when he arrived in Baton Rouge as one of the top 30 prospects in the country in 2016. The 2015 New Orleans Advocate Defensive Player of the Year (high school honor) played in just three games as a true freshman (two tackles), however, and then found himself in real trouble after the season. Fulton received a two-year suspension from the NCAA for having someone else provide urine for a PED test sample. Fulton said he had used marijuana two days prior, thought he would be caught, and then tried to tamper with the test. Fulton sat out all of 2017, practicing with the team, but was reinstated before the 2018 season after an NCAA interpretation panel reviewed the case. He started 10 games for the Tigers that year (25 tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups), missing the final three games with an ankle injury. Fulton played well during LSU's undefeated national title run, starting all 15 games and posting 38 stops, one for loss, an interception, and a team-high 14 pass breakups.