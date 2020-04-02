2020 NFL Draft: Jonathan Greenard inspired by former Gators QB

My mother is one but another is my friend Ryan Tomberlin. I met Ryan, who is autistic, my junior year of high school in 2013 because he served as a manager for the football team. I gelled with him right away, talking to him at practice and school, eating lunch with him. You know, high school can be hard for someone like Ryan but I -- and my teammates -- welcomed him with open arms. We're still friends to this day, and I still keep in touch with his family. Ryan taught me that not everyone has the chance to have the same experience, so I promised myself that I would never take this game for granted. He inspires me to keep giving the game my all.