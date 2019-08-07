2019 NFL season: Patrick Mahomes among projected stat leaders

Passing touchdowns: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (37). This may seem like a big dip from last season, when Mahomes threw for 50 TDs, but 37 would have topped the League in 2017 (when Russell Wilson led with 34) and 2015 (when Tom Brady led with 36). Similar to the passing-yardage projection, Mahomes' touchdown total is projected to decrease because of an improved Chiefs defense. Think of it like this: Last season, the Chiefs allowed the most yards per game on first down (208.8) and the most 10-play drives (41). They had the most 10-play defensive drives that resulted in a touchdown (22), as well. Thus, Mahomes and the offense were asked to score often (which they did, at a league-high rate of 4.1 touchdowns per game), and quickly. My model projects the defense will do a better job of keeping opponents out of the end zone this season, meaning the strategy of play-calling can reflect more control and necessitate fewer touchdowns. Don't worry: K.C. will still be electric, just a little more strategic.