2019 NFL free agency: Free agents by position

Published: Feb 25, 2019 at 03:01 AM

NOTE: These lists are not intended to be complete, but they include all key free agents in the league.

Quarterbacks

Sam Bradford
Matt Cassel
Austin Davis
David Fales
Josh Johnson
Josh McCown
Brock Osweiler
Geno Smith
Brandon Weeden

Running Backs

Jay Ajayi
Javorius Allen
LeGarrette Blount
Benny Cunningham
Corey Grant
Jeremy Hill
Chris Ivory
Marshawn Lynch
Doug Martin
Alfred Morris
Bilal Powell
Jacquizz Rodgers
Rod Smith
Darren Sproles
Spencer Ware

Wide Receivers

Kelvin Benjamin
Dez Bryant
Michael Crabtree
Michael Floyd
Pierre Garcon
Justin Hunter
Dontrelle Inman
Jermaine Kearse
Rishard Matthews
Aldrick Robinson
De'Anthony Thomas
Deonte Thompson
Mike Wallace

Tight Ends

Antonio Gates
Jermaine Gresham

Tackles

Jermey Parnell
Donald Penn
Ryan Schraeder

Guards/Centers

Mike Remmers
John Sullivan
Stefen Wisniewski

Defensive Linemen

Corey Liuget
Cassius Marsh
Ndamukong Suh
Brent Urban
Muhammad Wilkerson

Edge Defenders

Ezekiel Ansah
Derrick Morgan
Benson Mayowa
Nick Perry
Shane Ray

Linebackers

Zach Brown
Jamie Collins
Gerald Hodges
Antonio Morrison
Manti Te'o

Cornerbacks

Morris Claiborne
Brent Grimes
Davon House
Captain Munnerlyn

Safeties

Mike Adams
Jahleel Addae
Eric Berry
Tre Boston
Johnathan Cyprien
Mike Mitchell
Glover Quin

Restricted Free Agents

New York Jets WR Robby Anderson
Seattle Seahawks T George Fant
Los Angeles Chargers CB Trevor Williams

