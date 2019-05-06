2019 NFL Draft: Lance Zierlein's three favorite picks by round

KeeSean Johnson, WR, Fresno State

Drafted: 174th overall pick, Arizona Cardinals

I know that Arizona believes Johnson was one of the better route-runners in this draft, and I was particularly impressed with how smooth he was in his movements when I studied his tape. He's not fast for his position, and he didn't test like an explosive receiver, which is why he was available in the sixth round. However, he wins contested catches and plays with the desired combination of smoothness and suddenness. It was amazing how often Johnson's name came up when speaking with former NFL receivers about this year's draft.