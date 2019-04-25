Analysis

2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 01:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

The 2019 NFL Draft is live! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and watch the draft live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Daniel Jeremiah's analysis for every pick by every NFL team can be found below. For reference, you can see every pick from Jeremiah's final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.

1. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

There's going to be some obstacles to overcome for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, but they're banking on him becoming a special player down the road. The challenge is reining in the mistakes and developing his pocket presence.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

He dominated when he was on the football field and that's the key is he needs to stay healthy. Nick plays with a little more power and leverage than his brother Joey and it's going to be fun to see the 49ers up front going forward.

3. Quinnen Williams, NT, New York Jets

Every single game he played, Williams was the most dominant player on the field when he played for Alabama. This is a home run for the Jets as they have selected the best player in the draft. Even with double- and triple-teams, he finds a way to get through.

4. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Oakland Raiders

This might be a surprise to a lot of people, but he's very productive and a power rusher. He's played big on big stages. I did my homework and he had the highest character of anyone I talked to this year. A lot of people will say this is too early, but I say it's right in the middle of the fairway.

5. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It makes a lot of sense. When you lose Kwon Alexander to free agency, they went out and found an upgrade, in my opinion, to Alexander. He has great sideline-to-sideline range and with running backs in that division like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, you need somebody like that.

6. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

The Giants wanted someone who has faced adversity. He was not surrounded by a lot of talent at Duke, he got beat up and he has faced that adversity. He has ideal size and athleticism. He has a lot of toughness inside the pocket and was able to extend plays.

7. Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

That's the best player available. That's a smart pick. They didn't get enough out of Dante Fowler, so they're going to try it again with a pass rusher in the top 10. That's a great value pick and the best player on the board. He's an elite player.

8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

When you're Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia and were in New England and watched Rob Gronkowski, you like a guy like this. Now, he's no Rob Gronkowski, but he's a dominant run blocker and more than adequate in the pass game. He'll be great in the red zone. He's a savvy route runner. He's not the best player in the draft, but he's my favorite player.

9. Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

That was an easy one for the Buffalo Bills. They were patient and they sat right where they were and he fell into their laps. They need pass-rush help and he'll give that to them from the inside. He's going to be a nightmare for teams to deal with. He's quick, explosive and has great hands.

10. Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

I think it's a perfect fit. There are two big-time linebackers and I don't think there's a lot of difference between him and Devin White. He has great leadership and great explosion. He's fast and able to cover well and can also read well and be a good, firm tackler. As a blitzer, offensive linemen will have trouble with his quickness.

11. Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Interesting to see they drafted Jonah Williams. It was interesting that they announced him as a tackle, because that was what the question was is whether he would stay at tackle or get moved to the inside.

12. Rashan Gary, LB, Green Bay Packers

Things that jump out at you are he's a freak athlete. It's a question of talent versus production. He can get off early, he just needs to finish in the pass rush. He can dominate tight ends in the running game, he can covert speed to power. There just wasn't a ton of sack production, but there were a lot of traits. They went at the pass rush in free agency and just doubled down in the draft.

13. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins

There's some value for you. I did not think he would fall this far. I thought there would be no way he'd be here for the Dolphins, but he was. He has quick hands, quick feet and can create an inside pass rush. He's best on the backside in the run game. Not a power guy, but has a great first step and slips blockers.

14. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Let's go back to the combine, I said let's just get this guy to the Patriots. Well, Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff was with the Patriots for six years, so that's close enough.

15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins

In that division, the Giants were aggressive and the Redskins were patient and got their guy. He has ideal size and frame and throws with accuracy and great touch; the ball pops out of his hand. Lack of mobility is a concern, he has to get his feet in line with his eyes. He has to I think he'll trot out of there Week 1 with the starters.

16. Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns was a name I heard come up over and over this week. A lot of teams at the bottom of the first round were hoping he would fall to them. He's got the best get-off quickness coming off the edge in this year's draft. The big question was the weight.

17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

At 342 pounds, he is a dominant run defender. In the pass rush, he has a push-the-pocket style. Reminds me a lot of former Raven Haloti Ngata, he's a great athlete at that size. The only question mark is the pass rush, but he'll definitely help in the run-defense department.

18. Garrett Bradbury, C, Minnesota Vikings

Well done. This is the best center in the draft and one of the best to come out in the last few years. He is outstanding with his quickness; the quickness is off the charts. Kirk Cousins has to be very happy with this pick. He'll give a little bit of ground against power; he's not the biggest guy, but he has great ability to recover. He's going to start right away.

19. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

If he's healthy, if he doesn't tear his ACL, he would've been long gone by now. Has off-the-field problems in his past in high school, but everyone I've talked to speaks well of him. No question he is a dominant football player, they're just not going to see him right away.

20. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

To have Noah Fant still available at this time is great for the Broncos. He's an explosive talent and he's going to be a weapon in the passing game for Joe Flacco.

21. Darnell Savage, DB, Green Bay Packers

He's explosive, you can play him all over the field. He is always around the field. The buzz really started about him over the last week. You love the toughness he brings to the table. He can play the nickel, he's that athletic, that 4.3 40 translates.

22. Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

They've got to keep Carson Wentz upright and healthy. This guy is going to fit right in and replace Jason Peters when he moves over.

23. Tytus Howard, OT, Houston Texans

He's my 50th overall player, but there is tremendous ability when you study him at Alabama State. He can handle speed easily. He held is own against the big boys at Auburn. Very athletic. It's easy when you watch him. Tremendous upside.

24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

This is someone that Jon Gruden is going to be able to use in a variety of ways. He can split out wide. He can run inside, he can run outside. He's easily the top running back in this draft; vision, power and wiggle. I don't look at him not getting a lot of touches at Alabama as a negative; he's got a lot of tread left on those tires. To me it's a classic fit with Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.

25. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

I love this pick. The Ravens haven't had a great track record at the wide receiver position, but have no fear. This guy was the best player available and a great fit. Has wow speed and his yards after the catch are amazing.

26. Montez Sweat, Edge, Washington Redskins

I'm happy for Montez Sweat to be off the board. He would've been gone much earlier if some teams hadn't taken them off their board due to medical concerns. Has length and speed, excellent Senior Bowl. Concern is sometimes he can play a little too high. He's a rare, physical talent and he can close from the backside. The Redskins thought he fell far enough. He sticks out like a sore thumb on the list of available pass rushers, he was clearly the best one.

27. Johnathan Abram, DB, Oakland Raiders

He's my best safety. He's an energy giver, the emotion he plays with and he's a physical presence. He does not hit the brakes, it is all gas. He's a physical tackler. Johnathan Abram is going to fly around the field like Keanu Neal plays. He was my best safety on the board.

28. Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers

He's a dominant player on tape. Gives the Chargers an interior pass rush. Straight-back, push power. He had to battle through injury, but if the Chargers get him healthy, they got a great inside penetrator.

29. L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks

Very twitched up, you can move him inside and outside. Heavy, heavy hands. Really good with his hands coming off the edge. This is a player that fits a mold of the Seattle Seahawks.

30. Deandre Baker, CB, New York Giants

This is somebody on tape and on film who was the best cornerback in the class. Met with some people and it didn't go as they hoped, but has great talent.

31. Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta Falcons

Got through a lot of adversity in his life. He's a nasty finisher when you study him on tape. He's a little raw in pass blocking. He's very physical. They found something they wanted there with that physicality and toughness.

32. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

They did a lot of work on N'Keal Harry. Inside, outside, very physical, can go up and get it. Now they have some size on the outside.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

This past Sunday saw the last two remaining undefeateds go down. So, what does the NFL hierarchy look like in Week 7? Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings, with the Browns and Jets on the rise thanks to inspired defensive efforts.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears holding top two picks thanks to trade

Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team. Which squad is holding the first two selections entering Week 7?
news

The First Read: Five teams that are better than their records; MVP rankings; Week 7's must-see matchup

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha identifies five teams that are better than their respective records would indicate. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 6, way-too-early MVP rankings and the must-see showdown of Week 7.
news

Mistake-prone 49ers get wake-up call in 'grimy' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of their season on Sunday. The manner in which they fell offers lessons for one of the NFL's top teams and a potential wake-up call, Senior National Columnist Judy Battista writes.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Brock Purdy looks like true franchise quarterback for 49ers; Bill Belichick on borrowed time with Patriots?

Is Brock Purdy a true franchise quarterback in San Francisco? Is Bill Belichick on borrowed time in New England? Did the Jaguars just uncover an unconventional advantage in London? Bucky Brooks provides answers in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 6: Weighing what's next for three slumping offenses

David Carr evaluates slumping offenses in New England, Baltimore and Green Bay, weighing which one needs a hard restart or a soft reset -- and which one should stay patient. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Lions rookie Sam LaPorta is off to a fast start, but is it enough to claim the top spot? Where does Travis Kelce rank amid an up-and-down campaign?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 6: Jalen Hurts soars to No. 1; Brock Purdy knocking on door of top five

There's a new No. 1 in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 6. Plus, Brock Purdy reaches the doorstep of the top five. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 6 NFL picks: 49ers, Eagles stay perfect; who wins Cowboys-Chargers showdown Monday night?

Will the NFL's two undefeated teams -- San Francisco and Philadelphia -- remain perfect on Sunday? Who wins a fascinating Cowboys-Chargers showdown on Monday night? Check out the Week 6 NFL game picks!
news

As Jakobi Meyers prepares to face Patriots, exploring what it can take to move past viral mistakes

Nearly a year after going viral with a mistake, Jakobi Meyers is in a new uniform and playing better than ever. As Meyers prepares to face his old team, Cameron Wolfe explores what it can take to move past a headline-making gaffe.