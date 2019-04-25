2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

The 2019 NFL Draft is live! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and watch the draft live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Daniel Jeremiah's analysis for every pick by every NFL team can be found below. For reference, you can see every pick from Jeremiah's final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.
1. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
There's going to be some obstacles to overcome for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, but they're banking on him becoming a special player down the road. The challenge is reining in the mistakes and developing his pocket presence.
2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
He dominated when he was on the football field and that's the key is he needs to stay healthy. Nick plays with a little more power and leverage than his brother Joey and it's going to be fun to see the 49ers up front going forward.
3. Quinnen Williams, NT, New York Jets
Every single game he played, Williams was the most dominant player on the field when he played for Alabama. This is a home run for the Jets as they have selected the best player in the draft. Even with double- and triple-teams, he finds a way to get through.
4. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Oakland Raiders
This might be a surprise to a lot of people, but he's very productive and a power rusher. He's played big on big stages. I did my homework and he had the highest character of anyone I talked to this year. A lot of people will say this is too early, but I say it's right in the middle of the fairway.
5. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It makes a lot of sense. When you lose Kwon Alexander to free agency, they went out and found an upgrade, in my opinion, to Alexander. He has great sideline-to-sideline range and with running backs in that division like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, you need somebody like that.
6. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
The Giants wanted someone who has faced adversity. He was not surrounded by a lot of talent at Duke, he got beat up and he has faced that adversity. He has ideal size and athleticism. He has a lot of toughness inside the pocket and was able to extend plays.
7. Josh Allen, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
That's the best player available. That's a smart pick. They didn't get enough out of Dante Fowler, so they're going to try it again with a pass rusher in the top 10. That's a great value pick and the best player on the board. He's an elite player.
8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
When you're Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia and were in New England and watched Rob Gronkowski, you like a guy like this. Now, he's no Rob Gronkowski, but he's a dominant run blocker and more than adequate in the pass game. He'll be great in the red zone. He's a savvy route runner. He's not the best player in the draft, but he's my favorite player.
9. Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills
That was an easy one for the Buffalo Bills. They were patient and they sat right where they were and he fell into their laps. They need pass-rush help and he'll give that to them from the inside. He's going to be a nightmare for teams to deal with. He's quick, explosive and has great hands.
10. Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
I think it's a perfect fit. There are two big-time linebackers and I don't think there's a lot of difference between him and Devin White. He has great leadership and great explosion. He's fast and able to cover well and can also read well and be a good, firm tackler. As a blitzer, offensive linemen will have trouble with his quickness.
11. Jonah Williams, OT, Cincinnati Bengals
Interesting to see they drafted Jonah Williams. It was interesting that they announced him as a tackle, because that was what the question was is whether he would stay at tackle or get moved to the inside.
12. Rashan Gary, LB, Green Bay Packers
Things that jump out at you are he's a freak athlete. It's a question of talent versus production. He can get off early, he just needs to finish in the pass rush. He can dominate tight ends in the running game, he can covert speed to power. There just wasn't a ton of sack production, but there were a lot of traits. They went at the pass rush in free agency and just doubled down in the draft.
13. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
There's some value for you. I did not think he would fall this far. I thought there would be no way he'd be here for the Dolphins, but he was. He has quick hands, quick feet and can create an inside pass rush. He's best on the backside in the run game. Not a power guy, but has a great first step and slips blockers.
14. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons
15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins
In that division, the Giants were aggressive and the Redskins were patient and got their guy. He has ideal size and frame and throws with accuracy and great touch; the ball pops out of his hand. Lack of mobility is a concern, he has to get his feet in line with his eyes. He has to I think he'll trot out of there Week 1 with the starters.
16. Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns was a name I heard come up over and over this week. A lot of teams at the bottom of the first round were hoping he would fall to them. He's got the best get-off quickness coming off the edge in this year's draft. The big question was the weight.
17. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants
At 342 pounds, he is a dominant run defender. In the pass rush, he has a push-the-pocket style. Reminds me a lot of former Raven Haloti Ngata, he's a great athlete at that size. The only question mark is the pass rush, but he'll definitely help in the run-defense department.
18. Garrett Bradbury, C, Minnesota Vikings
Well done. This is the best center in the draft and one of the best to come out in the last few years. He is outstanding with his quickness; the quickness is off the charts. Kirk Cousins has to be very happy with this pick. He'll give a little bit of ground against power; he's not the biggest guy, but he has great ability to recover. He's going to start right away.
19. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
If he's healthy, if he doesn't tear his ACL, he would've been long gone by now. Has off-the-field problems in his past in high school, but everyone I've talked to speaks well of him. No question he is a dominant football player, they're just not going to see him right away.
20. Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
To have Noah Fant still available at this time is great for the Broncos. He's an explosive talent and he's going to be a weapon in the passing game for Joe Flacco.
21. Darnell Savage, DB, Green Bay Packers
He's explosive, you can play him all over the field. He is always around the field. The buzz really started about him over the last week. You love the toughness he brings to the table. He can play the nickel, he's that athletic, that 4.3 40 translates.
22. Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
They've got to keep Carson Wentz upright and healthy. This guy is going to fit right in and replace Jason Peters when he moves over.
23. Tytus Howard, OT, Houston Texans
He's my 50th overall player, but there is tremendous ability when you study him at Alabama State. He can handle speed easily. He held is own against the big boys at Auburn. Very athletic. It's easy when you watch him. Tremendous upside.
24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders
This is someone that Jon Gruden is going to be able to use in a variety of ways. He can split out wide. He can run inside, he can run outside. He's easily the top running back in this draft; vision, power and wiggle. I don't look at him not getting a lot of touches at Alabama as a negative; he's got a lot of tread left on those tires. To me it's a classic fit with Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock.
25. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
I love this pick. The Ravens haven't had a great track record at the wide receiver position, but have no fear. This guy was the best player available and a great fit. Has wow speed and his yards after the catch are amazing.
26. Montez Sweat, Edge, Washington Redskins
I'm happy for Montez Sweat to be off the board. He would've been gone much earlier if some teams hadn't taken them off their board due to medical concerns. Has length and speed, excellent Senior Bowl. Concern is sometimes he can play a little too high. He's a rare, physical talent and he can close from the backside. The Redskins thought he fell far enough. He sticks out like a sore thumb on the list of available pass rushers, he was clearly the best one.
27. Johnathan Abram, DB, Oakland Raiders
He's my best safety. He's an energy giver, the emotion he plays with and he's a physical presence. He does not hit the brakes, it is all gas. He's a physical tackler. Johnathan Abram is going to fly around the field like Keanu Neal plays. He was my best safety on the board.
28. Jerry Tillery, DT, Los Angeles Chargers
29. L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks
Very twitched up, you can move him inside and outside. Heavy, heavy hands. Really good with his hands coming off the edge. This is a player that fits a mold of the Seattle Seahawks.
30. Deandre Baker, CB, New York Giants
This is somebody on tape and on film who was the best cornerback in the class. Met with some people and it didn't go as they hoped, but has great talent.
31. Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta Falcons
Got through a lot of adversity in his life. He's a nasty finisher when you study him on tape. He's a little raw in pass blocking. He's very physical. They found something they wanted there with that physicality and toughness.
32. N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
They did a lot of work on N'Keal Harry. Inside, outside, very physical, can go up and get it. Now they have some size on the outside.