2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's pick-by-pick analysis for Round 2-3

33. Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals

I thought he was the best cornerback in this draft class. He has great quickness, awareness and ball skills. He's got outstanding hands. His finish is outstanding. He's outstanding, he can play inside, he can play outside. More than anything else, he makes plays on the ball.

34. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Indianapolis Colts

I thought he'd be gone in the first round. He's competitive, he's aggressive. He's more quick than fast, but he can make plays on the field.

35. Juwan Taylor, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

I thought there was a chance they would draft him in the first round until Josh Allen fell in their lap. This was fortunate for the Jags to still be able to get a guy they legitimately thought about in the first round. This is a gift. He is a people mover and he's nasty.

36. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

He catches the ball naturally and he is exceptional after the catch. Overall, his durability is a concern, but he's dynamic with the ball in his hands and also offers value in the return game (per pre-draft prospect list).

37. Greg Little, OT, Carolina Panthers

They hit it on a tackle. They did their homework on the position. Quick hands, quick feet, likes to I think he's going to be at his best on the right side.

38. Cody Ford, OT, Buffalo Bills

Question was tackle or guard. They said tackle, I think he can hold up there. I think he has a shot to stick at tackle. His hands are a little bit wide; I'd like to see him clean that up. I like his physicality and his ability to pull. This to me is someone who can play right away. I had him as a first-rounder.

39. Sean Bunting, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Big corner. He can play inside-outside. Very twitched up. He's a little grabby downfield, which is something he needs to work on. Very aggressive.

40. Trayvon Mullen, DB, Oakland Raiders

He was somebody I had a hard time evaluating. He was hard to figure out. He made a good impression in the national title game.

41. Dalton Risner, OG, Denver Broncos

He has experience at center, I think that could be his spot. He has strength and power. He's outstanding with his hands.

42. Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos

Huge arm, he can make every throw on the field. He's a little bit raw. He can throw a nice firm ball. He trusts his arm; he trusts it a little too much. He's going to have time to sit behind Joe Flacco.