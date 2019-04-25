2019 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

The 2019 NFL Draft is live! You can follow all of the picks with our NFL Draft Tracker and watch the draft live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Daniel Jeremiah's analysis for every pick by every NFL team can be found below. For reference, you can see every pick from Daniel Jeremiah/s final NFL mock draft at Mock Draft Central.

1. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

There's going to be some obstacles to overcome for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, but they're banking on him becoming a special player down the road. The challenge is reining in the mistakes and developing his pocket presence.

2. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

He dominated when he was on the football field and that's the key is he needs to stay healthy. Nick plays with a little more power and leverage than his brother Joey and it's going to be fun to see the 49ers up front going forward.

3. Quinnen Williams, NT, New York Jets

Every single game he played, Williams was the most dominant player on the field when he played for Alabama. This is a home run for the Jets as they have selected the best player in the draft. Even with double- and triple-teams, he finds a way to get through.

4. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Oakland Raiders

This might be a surprise to a lot of people, but he's very productive and a power rusher. He's played big on big stages. I did my homework and he had the highest character of anyone I talked to this year. A lot of people will say this is too early, but I say it's right in the middle of the fairway.

5. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It makes a lot of sense. When you lose Kwon Alexander to free agency, they went out and found an upgrade, in my opinion, to Alexander. He has great sideline-to-sideline range and with running backs in that division like Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, you need somebody like that.

6. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

He was not surrounded by a lot of talent, he got beat up and he has faced that adversity. He has ideal size and athleticism. He has a lot of toughness inside the pocket and was able to extend plays.