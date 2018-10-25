2018 NFL trade deadline: One move for each NFC team to make

NEW YORK GIANTS: Sell safety Landon Collins. No, the Jints shouldn't trade Eli Manning. Who would take him anyway? For one thing, he has a no-trade clause in his contract, and it's safe to say New York wouldn't take anything less than a first-rounder and change for his services even if waived it -- no one's offering that for a 37-year-old quarterback with questionable decision-making. Instead, after unloading the other Eli, Big Blue should double down and ship their star safety out of town. This is a chance for the Giants to take advantage of a market that includes plenty of teams hungry for help in the secondary, and Collins is in a contract year. Plus, as with Eli Apple, he's not a "Gettleman guy," as he was drafted by the previous Giants front-office regime. That's not a deal-breaker for us, but for those in the building in East Rutherford, who knows? Potential compensation: 2019 third-round pick.