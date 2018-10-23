Garrett defends trading first-rounder for Amari Cooper

Many Dallas Cowboys fans blanched at the first-round price it cost to pry Amari Cooper away from the Oakland Raiders.

Speaking Tuesday on 103.5 The Fan in Dallas, coach Jason Garrett defended paying such a high price for a receiver who is amid another struggling season.

"That's what a player like him costs you," Garrett said, via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

With NFL Network's Mike Silver reporting that the Eagles were offering a second-round pick to Oakland for Cooper, the Cowboys needed to up the bid to secure the potential No. 1 receiver the team has lacked.

The decision to part ways with such a high draft pick -- and the financial advantage that comes with it -- is questionable. Cooper's recent struggles and the cost-increase next year add more layer of haze to the equation.

Will the wideout return to his early-career success, in which he generated two 1,000-plus yard seasons and two Pro Bowl appearances? Or will the issues of the past two seasons continue to plague the former No. 4 overall pick?

HC Jason Garrett defends drop off of WR Amari Cooper's numbers in last two years cites number of factors go into it but accentuates was the positives: his youth at 24 and feedback of Nick Saben at Alabama and staff in Oakland. â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 23, 2018

"We feel like he's a very physically talented guy," Garrett said of Cooper, via Rob Phillips of the team's official website. "He's big, he's fast, he's quick and explosive, he has play-making ability, he's a good route-runner, makes contested plays on the ball."

Garrett added that he expects Cooper to arrive Tuesday afternoon and partake in practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the Cowboys break for their bye week. The pre-bye practice should help Cooper with his transition to the new offense.

After spending the offseason ignoring big-name receiver additions, the Cowboys finally made a move for a star name. Whether Cooper can return to form and help open the Dallas offense remains to be seen.