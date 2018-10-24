Patrick Peterson aims to be with Cardinals 'for years'

The Arizona Cardinals insisted all along they weren't trading Patrick Peterson.

The All-Pro cornerback is back on board with that plan.

After reports suggested that PP asked to be traded before the Oct. 30 deadline, Peterson tweeted Wednesday that he's "focused on being part of the solution and heling us turn this around."

In the statement, Peterson acknowledges he's frustrated with how the season has gone and doesn't refute the report that he'd asked to be shipped to a contender.

Trading the lockdown corner never seemed to be in the Cards playbook, however.

Owner Michael Bidwill emphatically shot down the idea to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport last week.

"I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening," Bidwill said.

Likewise, coach Steve Wilks said Monday, "We're not trading Patrick. That's out of the question."

At 1-6, the Cardinals are off to a rocky start and look closer to the No. 1 overall selection than a playoff spot. Yet, Peterson remains one of the best players at his position and quarterbacks continue to shy away from throwing his direction.

After 2018, the 28-year-old corner will have two years left on his contract with cap hits of about $11.8 million and $13.1 million, respectively, in 2019 and 2020.

The Cardinals want to keep their defensive leader around to help as the offense grows around Josh Rosen. Now Peterson is also cool with that plan.