2018 NFL season: Predicting every AFC team's MVP

When's the last time we saw Peak J.J. Watt? You have to go all the way back to the 2015 season, when Houston's hometown hero was putting the final touches on a four-year run of dominance that rivals that of any defensive player in NFL history. At 29, there's still reason to believe he can be that player again after back and leg injuries wiped out most of his last two seasons. For what it's worth, Bill O'Brien expects the MVP-level stud to be back in full force. "I would never bet against J.J Watt," the Texans coach told NFL Network's Good Morning Football last month. "He's going to be back, he's going to be at full strength, and he's going to help us win a lot of games." Good enough for us!