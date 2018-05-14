Bill O'Brien 'not at all' concerned about J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt has played a total of eight games since winning his third Defensive Player of the Year award in 2015.

Despite lingering concerns that Watt's recent history of back issues and a brutal knee injury in 2017, Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told NFL Network's Good Morning Football he's not worried about the pass rusher regaining his form in 2018.

"Not at all," O'Brien said. "When I see him every day, he's in here early, stays late. He's doing a lot of great things both on and off the field relative to being able to be back and ready to go. Obviously, we're not going to rush any of our injured guys. Those guys are right on schedule. J.J.'s doing a great job with his rehab. I see him every single day. I've said this time and time again, this is a guy that's one of the best players to ever play the game.

"I would never bet against J.J Watt. He's going to be back, he's going to be at full strength and he's going to help us win a lot of games."

Watt previously said he feels "great" but wouldn't put a timetable on his recovery. The pass-rusher has been running and lifting weights. He should be on track to participate in training camp.