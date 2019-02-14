2018 NFL rookie report card: Ranking each team's class, 1 to 32

Michel was a major factor in New England's ground-based run to the Super Bowl and had a very good rookie season overall. Wynn stands to be a key piece up front if he can return at full strength in 2019. (A torn Achilles ended his 2018 campaign in the preseason.) Dawson's situation was an interesting one, as he was a healthy scratch late in the season after starting it on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Jackson, meanwhile, stepped in to play quite well down the stretch, earning five starts, recording 24 tackles, six passes defensed and three interceptions. He played a key role opposite Stephon Gilmore and behind Jason McCourty and could end up being a starter, depending on what happens with McCourty, who's due to become a free agent this offseason. Crossen is a corner with premier speed who is perfect for defending the league's fastest weapons (see: his performance against Tyreek Hill in the AFC title game). As is commonly seen with a class heavy in Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) picks, a lot of these Patriots rookies didn't produce much. The miss -- at least to this point -- on Dawson hurts, but Michel and Jackson should be in New England for years to come, Crossen could carve out his long-term niche, and Wynn could end up being a very good pick.