2018 NFL playoff predictions: Patriots, Rams unanimous picks

Why Adam Rank chose the Titans: The Titans are one of the most-besmirched returning playoff teams I can remember. Hell, they won a playoff game. (Even though it was against the Chiefs, it's still a win.) Now they have a coaching staff with an offense that's actually suited for players in the year 2018. It's like the first time your family brought home a flat screen -- it may or may not be top of the line, but it is clearly better than that old black-and-white tube TV.