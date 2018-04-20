2018 NFL Mock Draft analysis 3.0: Slide in store for top QB

It comes down to how many teams at the top of the draft will pull the trigger on a quarterback. New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman scoffed Thursday at the notion that his team is compelled to spend the No. 2 pick on a successor for the aging Eli Manning. Will the Denver Broncos take one at No. 5, or are they content for now with Case Keenum? The answers could go a long way to determine whether a top quarterback slips out of the top 10.