 Skip to main content
Advertising

2018 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Published: Mar 05, 2018 at 10:32 AM

The official round-by-round order for the 2018 NFL Draft, including the 32 compensatory picks awarded to 15 different teams. Don't forget to follow along during the draft with NFL.com's official draft tracker or watch live.

Round 1

Pick
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets from Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
23. New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles

Round 2

Pick (overall)
1 (33). Cleveland Browns
2 (34). New York Giants
3 (35). Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
4 (36). Indianapolis Colts
5 (37). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
6 (38). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (39). Chicago Bears
8 (40). Denver Broncos
9 (41). Oakland Raiders
10 (42). Miami Dolphins
11 (43). New England Patriots from San Francisco 49ers
12 (44). Washington Redskins
13 (45). Green Bay Packers
14 (46). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (47). Arizona Cardinals
16 (48). Los Angeles Chargers
17 (49). Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets through Seattle Seahawks
18 (50). Dallas Cowboys
19 (51). Detroit Lions
20 (52). Baltimore Ravens
21 (53). Buffalo Bills
22 (54). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (55). Carolina Panthers
24 (56). Buffalo Bills from Los Angeles Rams
25 (57). Tennesse Titans
26 (58). Atlanta Falcons
27 (59). San Francisco 49ers from New Orleans Saints
28 (60). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (61). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (62). Minnesota Vikings
31 (63). New England Patriots
32 (64). Cleveland Browns from Philadelphia Eagles

Round 3

Pick (overall)
1 (65). Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns
2 (66). New York Giants
3 (67). Indianapolis Colts
4 (68). Houston Texans
5 (69). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (70). San Francisco 49ers from Chicago Bears
7 (71). Denver Broncos
8 (72). New York Jets
9 (73). Miami Dolphins
10 (74). San Francisco 49ers
11 (75). Oakland Raiders
12 (76). Green Bay Packers
13 (77). Cincinnati Bengals
14 (78). Kansas City Chiefs from Washington Redskins
15 (79). Arizona Cardinals
16 (80). Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks
17 (81). Dallas Cowboys
18 (82). Detroit Lions
19 (83). Baltimore Ravens
20 (84). Los Angeles Chargers
21 (85). Carolina Panthers from Buffalo Bills
22 (86). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (87). Los Angeles Rams
24 (88). Carolina Panthers
25 (89). Tennessee Titans
26 (90). Atlanta Falcons
27 (91). New Orleans Saints
28 (92). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (93). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (94). Minnesota Vikings
31 (95). New England Patriots
32 (96). Buffalo Bills from Philadelphia Eagles
33 (97). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
34 (98). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
35 (99). Denver Broncos (Compensatory)
36 (100). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)

Round 4

Pick (overall)

1 (101). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns
2 (102). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from New York Giants
3 (103). Houston Texans
4 (104). Indianapolis Colts
5 (105). Chicago Bears
6 (106). Denver Broncos
7 (107). New York Jets
8 (108). New York Giants from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 (109). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers
10 (110). Oakland Raiders
11 (111). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins
12 (112). Cincinnati Bengals
13 (113). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins
14 (114). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers
15 (115). Chicago Bears from Arizona Cardinals
16 (116). Dallas Cowboys
17 (117). Detroit Lions
18 (118). Baltimore Ravens
19 (119). Los Angeles Chargers
20 (120). Seattle Seahawks
21 (121). Buffalo Bills
22 (122). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (123). Miami Dolphins from Cleveland Browns through Carolina Panthers
24 (124). Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
25 (125). Tennessee Titans
26 (126). Atlanta Falcons
27 (127). New Orleans Saints
28 (128). San Francisco 49ers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (129). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (130). Philadelphia Eagles from Minnesota Vikings
31 (131). Miami Dolphins from New England Patriots through Philadelphia Eagles
32 (132). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (133). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
34 (134). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
35 (135). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants (Compensatory)
36 (136). Los Angeles Rams from New England Patriots (Compensatory)
37 (137). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)

Round 5

Pick (overall)

1 (138). Green Bay Packers from Cleveland Browns
2 (139). New York Giants
3 (140). Indianapolis Colts
4 (141). Seattle Seahawks from Houston Texans
5 (142). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos
6 (143). San Francisco 49ers from New York Jets
7 (144). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 (145). Chicago Bears
9 (146). Seattle Seahawks from Oakland Raiders
10 (147). New Orleans Saints from Miami Dolphins
11 (148). Pittsburgh Steelers from San Francisco 49ers
12 (149). Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins
13 (150). Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers
14 (151). Cincinnati Bengals
15 (152). Arizona Cardinals
16 (153). Detroit Lions
17 (154). Baltimore Ravens
18 (155). Los Angeles Chargers
19 (156). Seattle Seahawks from Philadelphia Eagles through Seahawks
20 (157). New York Jets from Dallas Cowboys
21 (158). Cincinnati Bengals from Buffalo Bills
22 (159). Oakland Raiders from New England Patriots through Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs
23 (160). Denver Broncos from Los Angeles Rams
24 (161). Carolina Panthers
25 (162). Tennessee Titans
26 (163). Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos through Atlanta Falcons
27 (164). New Orleans Saints
28 (165). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (166). Buffalo Bills from Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (167). Minnesota Vikings
31 (168). Seattle Seahawks from New England Patriots
32 (169). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (170). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
34 (171). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
35 (172). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
36 (173). Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
37 (174). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)

Round 6

Pick (overall)

1 (175). Cleveland Browns
2 (176). Los Angeles Rams from New York Giants
3 (177). Houston Texans
4 (178). Indianapolis Colts
5 (179). New York Jets
6 (180). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 (181). Chicago Bears
8 (182). Arizona Cardinals from Denver Broncos
9 (183). Los Angeles Rams from Miami Dolphins
10 (184). San Francisco 49ers
11 (185). Oakland Raiders
12 (186). Green Bay Packers
13 (187). Buffalo Bills from Cincinnati Bengals
14 (188). Cleveland Browns from Washington Redskins
15 (189). New Orleans Saints from Arizona Cardinals
16 (190). Baltimore Ravens
17 (191). Los Angeles Chargers
18 (192). Dallas Cowboys from Oakland Raiders through Seattle Seahawks
19 (193). Dallas Cowboys
20 (194). Los Angeles Rams from Detroit Lions
21 (195). Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo Bills
22 (196). Kansas City Chiefs
23 (197). Carolina Panthers
24 (198). New England Patriots from Los Angeles Rams
25 (199). Tennessee Titans
26 (200). Atlanta Falcons
27 (201). New Orleans Saints
28 (202). Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (203). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (204). Minnesota Vikings
31 (205). Washington Redskins from Cleveland Browns through New England Patriots
32 (206). Philadelphia Eagles
33 (207). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory)
34 (208). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory)
35 (209). Miami Dolphins from Los Angeles Rams through Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory)
36 (210). New England Patriots from Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
37 (211). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
38 (212). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
39 (213). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)
40 (214). Houston Texans (Compensatory)
41 (215). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory)
42 (216). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
43 (217). Oakland Raiders (Compensatory)
44 (218). Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory)

Round 7

Pick (overall)
1 (219). New England Patriots from Cleveland Browns
2 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers from New York Giants
3 (221). Indianapolis Colts
4 (222). Houston Texans
5 (223). San Francisco 49ers from Miami Dolphins through Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 (224). Chicago Bears
7 (225). Minnesota Vikings from Denver Broncos
8 (226). Seattle Seahawks from New York Jets
9 (227). Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers
10 (228). Oakland Raiders
11 (229). Miami Dolphins
12 (230). Jacksonville Jaguars from Cincinnati Bengals
13 (231). Washington Redskins
14 (232). Green Bay Packers
15 (233). Kansas City Chiefs from Arizona Cardinals
16 (234). Carolina Panthers from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo Bills
17 (235). New York Jets from Seattle Seahawks
18 (236). Dallas Cowboys
19 (237). Detroit Lions
20 (238). Baltimore Ravens
21 (239). Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills
22 (240). San Francisco 49ers from Kansas City Chiefs
23 (241). Washington Redskins from Los Angeles Rams
24 (242). Carolina Panthers
25 (243). Kansas City Chiefs from Tennessee Titans
26 (244). Atlanta Falcons
27 (245). New Orleans Saints
28 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers
29 (247). Jacksonville Jaguars
30 (248). Seattle Seahawks from Minnesota Vikings
31 (249). Cincinnati Bengals from New England Patriots
32 (250). Philadelphia Eagles from Seattle Seahawks through Eagles, Seahawks and New England Patriots
33 (251). Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory)
34 (252). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
35 (253). Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory)
36 (254). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory)
37 (255). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory)
38 (256). Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 