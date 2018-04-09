2018 NFL Draft Guide: One burning question for each AFC team

The Colts can go in one of three directions with their first pick in the draft: running back, offensive line or edge rusher. There are needs all over for this squad, but it would seem to benefit the organization most if it found some help for quarterback Andrew Luck. Whether that help comes in the form of blocking or running remains to be seen -- a lot has to do with what the Giants decide to do at No. 2 -- but with Indianapolis' trade down from No. 3 to No. 6, it appears as though the Colts decided they'd be OK with at least a couple of different players. DE Bradley Chubb seemed to be the guy at No. 3 around the NFL Scouting Combine, but I look at it as an elimination game between him, RB Saquon Barkley and OG Quenton Nelson. Whichever of the three is still available -- assuming at least three quarterbacks are taken in the top five -- likely lands in Indianapolis. If multiple players from that trio are still on the board when the Colts come up to pick, then it's time for Chris Ballard to do some hard thinking (though that's likely already been done with their internal big board).