2018 NFL Draft do-over: Broncos pick Josh Allen; Fins take a QB

Nothing beats the excitement of draft night, when you feel like your entire franchise has turned around in one weekend. Or it can leave you with bitter regret. Like the time you were up late scrolling through NFLShop.com and decided, finally, to purchase that GiantsOdell Beckham Jr. jersey you've had your eye on, because you heard the GM say the team didn't just sign him to trade him. (Pro tip: Always pick the throwback jersey. I mean, Walter Payton is never getting traded away from the Bears.)