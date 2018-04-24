2018 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and Red Stars in this class

That label was affixed to this draft class a year ago, with a bevy of highly regarded signal-callers dotting the college football landscape. Did every QB live up to the sky-high expectations that accompanied this group at the outset of 2017? Not exactly. But the position is still poised to define the 2018 NFL Draft, with several quarterbacks expected to come off the board within the first 10 selections on Thursday night. That's just the nature of the beast in a QB-infatuated league. We can debate the merits of Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen as top-tier draft prospects, but there's no denying that several teams are clamoring for their services. It appears this quartet will be selected quite early, simply due to the vast array of organizations desperate to find a QB1 to build around.