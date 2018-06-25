2018 fantasy football depth charts for all 32 teams

What to watch: The biggest battle in training camp could come at the quarterback position, where McCarron will compete with Allen for the right to start. The rookie would need to perform at a high level to be the No. 1 in Week 1, but neither quarterback is on the re-draft radar regardless. Allen is almost guaranteed to make starts at some point in 2018, however. ... Benjamin (knee) appears to be at 100 percent for now, and a healthy training camp could increase his draft stock at least somewhat. ... Coleman figures to be the No. 2 wideout, but he needs to avoid injuries to make any kind of impact for fantasy fans. Also, the team's quarterbacks won't do the Bills wideouts any favors this season.