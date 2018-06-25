2018 fantasy football depth charts for all 32 teams

It might be summertime, but school is still in session! I'm not talking about algebra, English and biology though, this school is a lot more fun ... welcome to fantasy football 101!
If you want to graduate from this course, you'll need to study up on all the faces in new places after what was a rampant offseason loaded with player movement. If you think Alex Smith is still in Kansas City, Chris Carson is the favorite for touches in the Seattle backfield and Dez Bryant is still the No. 1 wideout in Dallas, well, you have a lot to catch up on. For those who are more hands-on, you'll also have to come to class with a knowledge of the camp battles to watch.
That's why I'm here to help with a look at all 32 teams, their current depth charts (based on fantasy value), and the touches and targets each team added and lost in the offseason. What's more, I've included some of the training camp and preseason situations and battles you need to know (and study) as we get through the summer months. Just consider me the fantasy football version of Yoda (all short jokes aside) teaching my fantasy younglings to dominate their upcoming drafts.
Class is in session!
Arizona Cardinals
Quarterbacks: 1. Josh Rosen 2. Sam Bradford 3. Mike Glennon
Running backs: 1. David Johnson 2. Chase Edmonds 3. Elijhaa Penny 4. T.J. Logan
Wide receivers: 1. Larry Fitzgerald 2. Christian Kirk 3. J.J. Nelson 4. Brice Butler
Tight ends: 1. Ricky Seals-Jones 2. Jermaine Gresham
Kickers: 1. Phil Dawson
Vacated carries: 357
Vacated targets: 245
What to watch: Bradford is the projected No. 1 quarterback, but an impressive preseason from Rosen could make for an interesting battle. The rookie is a good bet to make starts in 2018, especially when you consider Bradford's lack of durability at the NFL level. ... Johnson is a surefire top-five selection, even after missing most of last season with an injured wrist. His goal for the season is to finish with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards. He's capable of accomplishing that feat with a full slate of games. ... If Kirk can make some noise in the preseason, he could move ahead of Nelson and Butler and be the locked-in No. 2 fantasy wideout on the roster.
Atlanta Falcons
Quarterbacks: 1. Matt Ryan 2. Matt Schaub
Running backs: 1. Devonta Freeman 2. Tevin Coleman 3. Ito Smith 4. Terron Ward
Wide receivers: 1. Julio Jones 2. Mohamed Sanu 3. Calvin Ridley 4. Justin Hardy
Tight ends: 1. Austin Hooper 2. Logan Paulsen
Kickers: 1. Matt Bryant
Vacated carries: 40
Vacated targets: 83
What to watch: Freeman, who sprained his MCL and PCL late last season, avoided offseason surgery and should be fine for the start of the season. He's a high-end No. 2 fantasy runner with added stock in PPR leagues, even with Coleman still in the mix for touches. ... Julio Jones wasn't at all consistent a season ago, but the hope is that he'll see more chances in the red zone in 2018. he's still a top-15 pick. ... Rookie Calvin Ridley, who could play both in the slot and on the outside, is a threat to the value of Mohamed Sanu. He could move up ranking lists very quickly. At worst, both will be worth late-round selections.
Baltimore Ravens
Quarterbacks: 1. Joe Flacco 2. Lamar Jackson 3. Robert Griffin III
Running backs: 1. Alex Collins 2. Javorius Allen 3. Kenneth Dixon
Wide receivers: 1. Michael Crabtree 2. John Brown 3. Willie Snead 4. Chris Moore
Tight ends: 1. Hayden Hurst 2. Nick Boyle 3. Maxx Williams
Kickers: 1. Justin Tucker
Vacated carries: 66
Vacated targets: 336
What to watch: Will Lamar Jackson push Joe Flacco for the starting job in camp? Probably not, but any Flacco falter would make the rookie a massive fantasy sleeper off the waiver wire due in large part to his skills as a runner. He's been compared to Mike Vick. ... Collins is the projected top running back on the depth chart and is an RB2 in fantasy drafts, but keep tabs on Dixon. He'll push Allen for the second spot on the depth chart. ... Crabtree should lead the Ravens new wideout group with Brown and Snead coming in at No. 2 and 3 in the target share carousel. ... With the departure of Ben Watson, Hurst will be a deep sleeper once he's able to return from a stress fracture in his foot.
Buffalo Bills
Quarterbacks: 1. Josh Allen 2. AJ McCarron 3. Nathan Peterman
Running backs: 1. LeSean McCoy 2. Chris Ivory 3. Travaris Cadet
Wide receivers: 1. Kelvin Benjamin 2. Corey Coleman 3. Zay Jones 4. Jeremy Kerley
Tight ends: 1. Charles Clay 2. Nick O'Leary
Kickers: 1. Steven Hauschka
Vacated carries: 160
Vacated targets: 118
What to watch: The biggest battle in training camp could come at the quarterback position, where McCarron will compete with Allen for the right to start. The rookie would need to perform at a high level to be the No. 1 in Week 1, but neither quarterback is on the re-draft radar regardless. Allen is almost guaranteed to make starts at some point in 2018, however. ... Benjamin (knee) appears to be at 100 percent for now, and a healthy training camp could increase his draft stock at least somewhat. ... Coleman figures to be the No. 2 wideout, but he needs to avoid injuries to make any kind of impact for fantasy fans. Also, the team's quarterbacks won't do the Bills wideouts any favors this season.
Carolina Panthers
Quarterbacks: 1. Cam Newton 2. Garrett Gilbert
Running backs: 1. Christian McCaffrey 2. C.J. Anderson 3. Cameron Artis-Payne
Wide receivers: 1. Devin Funchess 2. D.J. Moore 3. Torrey Smith 4. Curtis Samuel
Tight ends: 1. Greg Olsen 2. Ian Thomas
Kickers: 1. Graham Gano
Vacated carries: 204
Vacated targets: 175
What to watch: New OC Norv Turner will look to improve Newton's accuracy as a pocket passer, but he's still expected to use his feet as a weapon. That's his biggest fantasy asset and the reason he'll once again be a top-tier quarterback. ... McCaffrey will lead this backfield in touches, but don't underestimate Anderson's impact. He's a better, younger version of Jonathan Stewart and could see 150-200 touches in his first season in Carolina. ... Funchess is the top fantasy wideout on this roster, but Moore could push for a solid target share of his own with an impressive preseason. He has the most upside at the position. ... Smith and Samuel will battle for targets throughout training camp.
Chicago Bears
Quarterbacks: 1. Mitchell Trubisky 2. Chase Daniel
Running backs: 1. Jordan Howard 2. Tarik Cohen 3. Benny Cunningham
Wide receivers: 1. Allen Robinson 2. Anthony Miller 3. Taylor Gabriel 4. Kevin White
Tight ends: 1. Trey Burton 2. Adam Shaheen
Kickers: 1. Cody Parkey
Vacated carries: 4
Vacated targets: 216
What to watch: Trubisky is a deep sleeper whose value could rise if he looks the part in the preseason. As it stands, he's worth a late-rounder for owners who don't land an elite signal-caller in drafts. ... Howard will lead this backfield in touches, but keep tabs on how new coach Matt Nagy uses Cohen in the preseason. He could see more work in his sophomore season. ... Robinson, who is coming off an ACL tear, should be a full go for Week 1. His high projected target share makes him an attractive No. 2 fantasy wideout. ... Miller could push for a big role as a rookie, so keep tabs on his preseason work. ... Burton is in a terrific spot to break out, so his value is rising in drafts.
Cincinnati Bengals
Quarterbacks: 1. Andy Dalton 2. Matt Barkley
Running backs: 1. Joe Mixon 2. Giovani Bernard 3. Mark Walton
Wide receivers: 1. A.J. Green 2. John Ross 3. Tyler Boyd 4. Josh Malone
Tight ends: 1. Tyler Eifert 2. Tyler Kroft
Kickers: 1. Randy Bullock
Vacated carries: 37
Vacated targets: 4
What to watch: Mixon should improve on the 208 touches he had as a rookie, but it would be nice to see him separate from Bernard in the preseason. He's on the No. 2 fantasy runner radar for now with Gio in the late-round conversation. ... Green is locked in as a top-20 pick, but can 2017 first-rounder Ross show some signs of life? He's a player to watch after a lost rookie campaign, especially with Brandon LaFell no longer on the roster. ... If you're a believer that "injured guys stay injured," I present you Eifert. He's been cleared for camp after back surgery, but his lack of durability limits his appeal to the late rounds.
Cleveland Browns
Quarterbacks: 1. Tyrod Taylor 2. Baker Mayfield
Running backs: 1. Duke Johnson 2. Carlos Hyde 3. Nick Chubb
Wide receivers: 1. Jarvis Landry 2. Josh Gordon 3. Antonio Callaway 4. Rashard Higgins
Tight ends: 1. David Njoku 2. Darren Fells
Kickers: 1. Zane Gonzalez
Vacated carries: 295
Vacated targets: 132
What to watch: Taylor will open as the starter, but Mayfield will see starts if he falters. Neither is an attractive re-draft target, though Taylor's skills as a runner and high-octane weapons in the pass attack make him a viable late rounder. ... Good luck predicting this backfield, which is a three-headed mess. Johnson is the best PPR option and Chubb has more upside than Hyde, but let's hope for some clarity in camp. ... Gordon is one of the most talented wideouts in the league, but his ceiling took a hit when the team added Landry. Both are now No. 2 fantasy options. ... Njoku is a deep sleeper, but the team's many offseason additions hurt his stock just a bit.
Dallas Cowboys
Quarterbacks: 1. Dak Prescott 2. Cooper Rush
Running backs: 1. Ezekiel Elliott 2. Rod Smith 3. Tavon Austin 4. Bo Scarbrough
Wide receivers: 1. Allen Hurns 2. Michael Gallup 3. Terrance Williams 4. Cole Beasley
Tight ends: 1. Blake Jarwin 2. Rico Gathers
Kickers: 1. Dan Bailey
Vacated carries: 120
Vacated targets: 272
What to watch: Prescott has a bunch of new faces in the pass attack, so keep tabs on who he gains a rapport with in the preseason. He's a late-round No. 2 fantasy quarterback, at least for now. ... Hurns, Gallup and Williams all have late-round appeal due to the 137 targets the Cowboys have up for grabs. Hurns is the player I would target, as he'll see more work on the outside this season. ... Elliott is a good bet to lead the league in rushing in an offense that will lean on him a ton. He's a top-five overall pick. ... With Jason Witten now gone, a deep sleeper could emerge at tight end in camp. Two players to watch: Jarwin and Gathers. Neither has re-draft value at this point, though.
Denver Broncos
Quarterbacks: 1. Case Keenum 2. Paxton Lynch
Running backs: 1. Royce Freeman 2. Devontae Booker 3. De'Angelo Henderson
Wide receivers: 1. Demaryius Thomas 2. Emmanuel Sanders 3. Courtland Sutton 4. Daesean Hamilton
Tight ends: 1. Jeff Heuerman 2. Jake Butt
Kickers: 1. Brandon McManus
Vacated carries: 359
Vacated targets: 153
What to watch: The biggest battle to watch is in the backfield, where Freeman will look to push Booker out of the top spot. The rookie's stock would rise significantly with an impressive camp, especially when you consider the number of open touches the team has compared to their 2017 roster. ... Thomas and Sanders both regressed last season, but some of the blame has to be placed on the quarterbacks. If we see the 2017 version of Keenum again, both of these veterans should rebound in the stat sheets and become draft bargains. ... Sutton has a limited statistical ceiling as a rookie, but he's still worth a late draft flier. ... Hamilton and Carlos Henderson will battle for scraps.
Detroit Lions
Quarterbacks: 1. Matthew Stafford 2. Jake Rudock
Running backs: 1. Kerryon Johnson 2. Theo Riddick 3. LeGarrette Blount 4. Ameer Abdullah
Wide receivers: 1. Golden Tate 2. Marvin Jones 3. Kenny Golladay 4. T.J. Jones
Tight ends: 1. Luke Willson 2. Levine Toilolo
Kickers: 1. Matt Prater
Vacated carries: 45
Vacated targets: 123
What to watch: The Lions backfield figures to be a committee, but Johnson is the runner to target from this quartet. However, he's going to lose catches to Riddick while Blount could take at least some of the goal-line work. That will limit the rookie's ceiling as a re-draft option. ... Abdullah has fallen off the re-draft radar and could be battling for active status on a week-to-week basis. ... Tate and Jones could be decent draft bargains, but keep tabs on how Golladay performs this summer. He's worth a late-round choice in drafts as the likely third option in the pass attack for Stafford. ... Willson could be a streamer, but Detroit didn't replace Eric Ebron with an "upside" tight end.
Green Bay Packers
Quarterbacks: 1. Aaron Rodgers 2. DeShone Kizer
Running backs: 1. Jamaal Williams 2. Aaron Jones (SSPD) 3. Ty Montgomery
Wide receivers: 1. Davante Adams 2. Randall Cobb 3. Geronimo Allison 4. J'Mon Moore
Tight ends:1. Jimmy Graham 2. Marcedes Lewis
Kickers: 1. Mason Crosby
Vacated carries: 45
Vacated targets: 123
What to watch: Coach Mike McCarthy is likely to use a backfield committee this season, which limits the value of Williams, Jones and Montgomery. With Jones being suspended for the first two games, however, Williams will have the inside track on the top spot. None of the trio is worth more than a middle- to late-round choice. ... Allison looks like the projected third wide receiver behind Adams and Cobb, but don't overlook Moore if he flashes in he preseason. After all, any pass catcher in a Rodgers-led offense will garner some additional interest. ... Graham figures to see more than his share of opportunities down in the red zone, especially with the release of Jordy Nelson.
Houston Texans
Quarterbacks: 1. Deshaun Watson 2. Brandon Weeden
Running backs: 1. Lamar Miller 2. D'Onta Foreman 3. Alfred Blue
Wide receivers: 1. DeAndre Hopkins 2. Will Fuller 3. Bruce Ellington 4. Keke Coutee
Tight ends: 1. Ryan Griffin 2. Stephen Anderson
Kickers: 1. Ka'imi Fairbairn
Vacated carries: 15
Vacated targets: 45
What to watch: Watson is a massive breakout candidate who is being picked as the No. 2 quarterback in countless fantasy football drafts. If you want him, you'll have to spend a top-50 pick. ... We still don't know if Foreman (Achilles') will be ready in time for Week 1, so keep tabs on his status. Miller's stock would rise if Foreman were to have setbacks. ... Hopkins is a first-round lock in all drafts. ... Fuller, coming off knee surgery, projects to see a bigger role. He was a touchdown machine with Watson under center a season ago, and a healthy camp will add to his appeal. ... Braxton Miller, Bruce Ellington and Keke Coutee will all compete for slot work.
Indianapolis Colts
Quarterbacks:1. Andrew Luck 2. Jacoby Brissett
Running backs: 1. Marlon Mack 2. Jordan Wilkins 3. Nyheim Hines 4. Robert Turbin
Wide receivers: 1. T.Y. Hilton 2. Ryan Grant 3. Chester Rogers 4. K.J. Brent
Tight ends: 1. Jack Doyle 2. Eric Ebron
Kickers: 1. Adam Vinatieri
Vacated carries: 268
Vacated targets: 151
What to watch: The health of Luck's shoulder is one of the biggest stories in the league (and fantasy football). If he's back at 100 percent, a top-10 fantasy season isn't out of the question. That would make him a draft bargain based on his ADP. His presence also adds to the value of his pass catchers, of course, most notably Hilton. He'll be a bounce-back candidate with any "Luck." ... Mack is the projected starter for new coach Frank Reich, but he's missed camp due to a bum hamstring. Rookies Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines would see more work if Mack were to miss time. ... Doyle is the best fantasy tight end on the roster, but I'd keep tabs on how the Colts use Ebron.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quarterbacks: 1. Blake Bortles 2. Cody Kessler
Running backs: 1. Leonard Fournette 2. T.J. Yeldon 3. Corey Grant
Wide receivers: 1. Keelan Cole 2. Dede Westbrook 3. Donte Moncrief 4. D.J. Chark
Tight ends: 1. Austin Seferian-Jenkins 2. Niles Paul
Kickers: 1. Josh Lambo
Vacated carries: 117
Vacated targets: 141
What to watch: Three's little drama at either the quarterback or running back spots in Jacksonville, as Bortles and Fournette are locked into their respective positions. However, a lot can happen at wide receiver. Marqise Lee will miss the season after injuring his knee in the preseason, so the value of Cole and Westbrook is already on the rise. Donte Moncrief is worth a late-round look as well. ... Seferian-Jenkins is an upgrade over the departed Marcedes Lewis and should see a role in the red zone, making him a viable late-round No. 2 tight end despite his low targets ceiling.
Kansas City Chiefs
Quarterbacks: 1. Patrick Mahomes 2. Chad Henne
Running backs: 1. Kareem Hunt 2. Spencer Ware 3. Damien Williams 4. Kerwynn Williams
Wide receivers: 1. Tyreek Hill 2. Sammy Watkins 3. Demarcus Robinson 4. Chris Conley
Tight ends: 1. Travis Kelce 2. Demetrius Harris
Kickers: 1. Harrison Butker
Vacated carries: 74
Vacated targets: 83
What to watch: Can Mahomes be this year's version of Jared Goff? That's the big question as it pertains to the Chiefs offense. If he looks good in the preseason, Mahomes' sleeper stock is going to rise to new heights because of his big arm and offensive weapons. If he struggles, however, we could see a slight decrease in the ADPs of Hill and Watkins. ... Speaking of Watkins, his target share in a loaded offense is a bit worrisome. ... Kansas City added a lot of backfield depth (Damien Williams, Kerwynn Williams) in case Ware's knee is an issue entering Week 1, but Hunt will continue to be the bell cow for coach Andy Reid regardless of the situation. He's well worth a first rounder.
Los Angeles Chargers
Quarterbacks: 1. Philip Rivers 2. Geno Smith
Running backs: 1. Melvin Gordon 2. Austin Ekeler 3. Justin Jackson
Wide receivers: 1. Keenan Allen 2. Mike Williams 3. Tyrell Williams 4. Travis Benjamin
Tight ends: 1. Virgil Green 2. Sean McGrath
Kickers: 1. Caleb Sturgis
Vacated carries: 44
Vacated targets: 70
What to watch: There's not a whole lot of drama for the Chargers entering camp. Fantasy fans would be wise to track Mike Williams, a first-round pick last year who could push his fantasy value north with a productive camp. There's a good chance he'll be a viable red-zone option for Rivers in 2018 after the loss of Hunter Henry to a torn ACL.. ... With Henry already out for the season (depressing, I know), the Bolts don't have a single tight end who is worth drafting in fantasy leagues. That could change if the team brings back future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, but even he would be worth just a late-round pick in drafts. At 38, he simply isn't the player he once was.
Los Angeles Rams
Quarterbacks: 1. Jared Goff 2. Sean Mannion
Running backs: 1. Todd Gurley 2. John Kelly 3. Malcolm Brown
Wide receivers: 1. Brandin Cooks 2. Robert Woods 3. Cooper Kupp 4. Josh Reynolds
Tight ends: 1. Tyler Higbee 2. Gerald Everett
Kickers: 1. Greg Zuerlein
Vacated carries: 70
Vacated targets: 106
What to watch: Gurley is coming off the best season of his young career, and he'll continue to be the centerpiece of the offense. While another 19 total touchdowns might be tough to duplicate, he's still a surefire top-three overall pick in all re-drafts. ... Brown will compete with Kelly for the right to be Gurley's fantasy handcuff, if you still like to use such a strategy. ... The Rams have a trio of talented wide receivers in Cooks, Woods and Kupp, but their presence in the same pass attack could limit their individual ceilings. I'd track them in camp to see who emerges (if anyone does) as Goff's favorite target. Cooks is the leader of the pack entering camp, but it's very close.
Miami Dolphins
Quarterbacks: 1. Ryan Tannehill 2. Brock Osweiler
Running backs: 1. Kenyan Drake 2. Frank Gore 3. Kalen Ballage
Wide receivers: 1. Kenny Stills 2. DeVante Parker 3. Danny Amendola 4. Albert Wilson
Tight ends: 1. Mike Gesicki 2. A.J. Derby
Kickers: 1. Jason Sanders
Vacated carries: 207
Vacated targets: 291
What to watch: After an impressive second half of last season, Drake is the projected top runner for coach Adam Gase. Fantasy fans should monitor how Gore is used in the preseason, however, as a backfield committee isn't out of the question. Even at 35, Gore isn't "washed up." ... Stills looks like the new top option in the pass attack with Parker (finger) injured, but the Fins have a loaded group of wideouts after adding Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola. Stills could be a draft bargain at the position. ... Tannehill, coming off an ACL tear, should be fine for the start of camp but he's not on the re-draft radar. One has to wonder if this is his last chance to shine as a starter in Miami.
Minnesota Vikings
Quarterbacks: 1. Kirk Cousins 2. Trevor Siemian
Running backs: 1. Dalvin Cook 2. Latavius Murray 3. Roc Thomas
Wide receivers: 1. Adam Thielen 2. Stefon Diggs 2. Laquon Treadwell 4. Kendall Wright
Tight ends: 1. Kyle Rudolph 2. David Morgan
Kickers: 1. Daniel Carlson
Vacated carries: 195
Vacated targets: 110
What to watch: Cook, coming off an ACL tear, is on track to be fine for the start of the regular season. Barring setbacks, he has top-10 PPR potential among running backs. Furthermore, I can see him being picked at the end of the first round in re-drafts. ... With Jerick McKinnon now in San Francisco, Murray will take over as the fantasy handcuff in the Vikes backfield. ... Cousins, the biggest offseason free-agent mover, will look to develop a quick rapport with Diggs, Thielen, Rudolph and the rest of his receivers. An impressive preseason could move this quartet up in rank lists. ... The Vikings traded up to draft Carlson, who could be a fantasy-relevant kicker.
New England Patriots
Quarterbacks: 1. Tom Brady 2. Brian Hoyer
Running backs: 1. Rex Burkhead 2. Sony Michel 3. James White 4. Jeremy Hill
Wide receivers: 1. Chris Hogan 2. Julian Edelman 3. Cordarrelle Patterson 4. Phillip Dorsett
Tight ends: 1. Rob Gronkowski 2. Dwayne Allen
Kickers: 1. Stephen Gostkowski
Vacated carries: 191
Vacated targets: 259
What to watch: The backfield battle between Burkhead and Michel is one that fantasy fans need to monitor. The rookie has more upside but is dealing with knee issues, and Burkhead will no doubt see his share of touches as long as he's on the field. White is also going to see his share of targets, making him a late rounder in PPR formats. ... With Edelman facing a four-game suspension, Hogan becomes the more valuable Patriots wideout in fantasy drafts. Edelman could be a late bargain, however. ... Neither Patterson nor Dorsett will have re-draft value in what is a thin wide receiver corps.
New Orleans Saints
Quarterbacks: 1. Drew Brees 2. Teddy Bridgewater
Running backs: 1. Alvin Kamara 2. Mark Ingram (SSPD) 3. Jonathan Williams 4. Shane Vereen
Wide receivers: 1. Michael Thomas 2. Cameron Meredith 3. Ted Ginn 4. Tre'Quan Smith
Tight ends: 1. Benjamin Watson 2. Josh Hill
Kickers: 1. Wil Lutz
Vacated carries: 31
Vacated targets: 49
What to watch: Kamara's role will increase with Ingram's four-game suspension to begin the season, making him a potential top-five pick in re-drafts. ... Williams, Vereen and Edmunds will compete for touches until Ingram's return in Week 5. None of the trio has re-draft value, however. As for Ingram, he's a good target in the fifth or sixth round in re-drafts. ... Meredith is back from last season's ACL tear but is behind Thomas and competing with Ginn for targets. He's a good late-round selection. ... Watson is back in the bayou and will replace the departed Coby Fleener as the team's top tight end, but he's no more than a No. 2 option in fantasy land.
New York Giants
Quarterbacks: 1. Eli Manning 2. Davis Webb
Running backs: 1. Saquon Barkley 2. Jonathan Stewart 3. Wayne Gallman
Wide receivers: 1. Odell Beckham Jr. 2. Sterling Shepard 3. Cody Latimer 4. Roger Lewis
Tight ends: 1. Evan Engram 2. Rhett Ellison
Kickers: 1. Aldrick Rosas
Vacated carries: 264
Vacated targets: 165
What to watch: Beckham has signed a new extension with the G-Men and is already back at 100 percent from last season's anke injury. He's a first rounder. ... Barkley will be one of the players fantasy fans will watch most this preseason. He's destined to see a massive workload as the new lead back for Big Blue, making him a first-round pick. If he flashes during the preseason, look for the hype train to move even faster. ... Shepard is the clear favorite for more targets after the release of Brandon Marshall, and he's a player to watch. ... Engram was a stud as a rookie, but will he lose chances with OBJ back and Barkley in the mix?
New York Jets
Quarterbacks: 1. Sam Darnold 2. Josh McCown
Running backs: 1. Isaiah Crowell 2. Bilal Powell 3. Elijah McGuire 4. Charcandrick West
Wide receivers: 1. Robby Anderson 2. Jermaine Kearse 3. Quincy Enunwa 4. Terrelle Pryor
Tight ends: 1. Clive Walford 2. Chris Herndon
Kickers: 1. Jason Myers
Vacated carries: 112
Vacated targets: 160
What to watch: The battle between McCown, Bridgewater and Darnold will be one to monitor in camp. If the rookie earns the top spot, he'll have re-draft value in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. ... Crowell is the projected favorite to start ahead of Powell, who will be more of a change-of-pace, complementary back. The Crow should have mid- to late-round appeal as a potential flex starter. ... A colossal 2017 bust, Pryor is coming off ankle surgery and unlikely to supplant Anderson or Kearse during camp. He's worth a late-flier at best. ... With Seferian-Jenkins in Jacksonville, the Jets are once again without a tight end who can make a fantasy impact. I'd fade the position.
Oakland Raiders
Quarterbacks:Derek Carr 2. EJ Manuel
Running backs: 1. Marshawn Lynch 2. Doug Martin 3. DeAndre Washington 4. Jalen Richard
Wide receivers: 1. Amari Cooper 2. Jordy Nelson 3. Martavis Bryant 4. Seth Roberts
Tight ends: 1. Jared Cook
Kickers: 1. Eddy Pineiro 2. Mike Nugent
Vacated carries: 24
Vacated targets: 163
What to watch: Lynch is the projected starter, but the addition of Martin makes me wary of drafting him as more than a flex starter. Keep in mind, the Raiders have four good runners and 137 more touches in the backfield compared on their roster compared to 2017. If Martin looks good in camp, a full-fledged backfield committee is possible (if not likely). ... Can Cooper return to his pre-2017 form? A good preseason will increase his ADP in drafts, especially after new coach Jon Gruden suggested he would be featured in the pass attack. ... Nelson was a shell of his former self last season, and at 33 you have to wonder how much he has left in the tank. He's worth a late-round look.
Philadelphia Eagles
Quarterbacks: 1. Carson Wentz 2. Nick Foles
Running backs: 1. Jay Ajayi 2. Darren Sproles 3. Corey Clement 4. Wendell Smallwood
Wide receivers: 1. Alshon Jeffery 2. Nelson Agholor 3. Mike Wallace 4. Mack Hollins
Tight ends: 1. Zach Ertz 2. Dallas Goedert
Kickers: 1. Jake Elliott
Vacated carries: 190
Vacated targets: 146
What to watch: Wentz (knee) might not be ready for the start of the season, but he's still worth a look around the ninth or 10th round of drafts. ... The Eagles will use Ajayi, who is entering a contract year, as their workhorse after the departure of Blount. He should see 250-plus carries and projects as a nice No. 2 fantasy back. ... Sproles, 35, is back with the team but could lose touches to Clement. One of the heroes of Super Bowl LII, he'll be a nice sleeper with an impressive preseason. ... Wallace will replace Torrey Smith in the pass attack, but his ceiling is low in an offense that also fields Jeffery, Ertz and Agholor.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterbacks: 1. Ben Roethlisberger 2. Landry Jones 3. Mason Rudolph
Running backs: 1. Le'Veon Bell 2. James Conner 3. Fitzgerald Toussaint
Wide receivers: 1. Antonio Brown 2. JuJu Smith-Schuster 3. James Washington 4. Darrius Heyward-Bey
Tight ends: 1. Vance McDonald 2. Jesse James
Kickers: 1. Chris Boswell
Vacated carries: 11
Vacated targets: 120
What to watch: Bell projects as one of the top three running backs in fantasy drafts, despite the fact that he'll hold out of camp for a second straight season due to contractual issues. ... Brown remains the top wideout in fantasy land, and his presence in the pass attack helps make Smith-Schuster a breakout candidate. If he looks the part during the preseason, the USC product's stock will rise even further. He's on the No. 2 fantasy wideout radar. ... With Bryant no longer on the roster, Washington projects to be the new No. 3 wideout during his rookie season. He will be worth a late-round flier in larger re-drafts.
San Francisco 49ers
Quarterbacks: 1. Jimmy Garoppolo 2. C.J. Beathard
Running backs: 1. Jerick McKinnon 2. Matt Breida 3. Alfred Morris
Wide receivers: 1. Marquise Goodwin 2. Pierre Garcon 3. Trent Taylor 4. Dante Pettis
Tight ends: 1. George Kittle 2. Garrett Celek
Kickers: 1. Robbie Gould
Vacated carries: 245
Vacated targets: 105
What to watch: A potential breakout candidate, Garoppolo's stock will rise even further if he looks like a stud in the preseason. ... McKinnon figures to be the featured back for coach Kyle Shanahan, and that makes him a legitimate No. 2 fantasy runner. A season with 50-plus catches is within reach. ... Goodwin, who has a great rapport with Jimmy G, has a chance to reach 1,000 yards and become a nice draft bargain. ... The Niners have a potential fantasy sleeper at the tight end position in Kittle, who flashed at the end of last season. He could push for top-10 value even at a bargain late-round price tag.
Seattle Seahawks
Quarterbacks: 1. Russell Wilson 2. Brett Hundley
Running backs: 1. Chris Carson 2. Rashaad Penny 3. C.J. Prosise 4. Mike Davis
Wide receivers: 1. Doug Baldwin 2. Tyler Lockett 3. Brandon Marshall 4. Jaron Brown
Tight ends: 1. Ed Dickson 2. Nick Vannett
Kickers: 1. Sebastian Janikowski
Vacated carries: 127
Vacated targets: 217
What to watch: Carson projects to be the top running back on the roster coming out of camp, but Penny is also in the competition and could force a backfield committee. Stay tuned. ... Baldwin is a nice bounce-back candidate, but he's dealing with a knee that's less than 100 percent. The Seahawks added Dickson at tight end, the 34-year-old Marshall and Brown this offseason. None of the trio warrant major re-draft consideration, though Marshall could be worth a late-round look if he looks good in the preseason. Coming off toe and ankle surgeries is a major red flag, though.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterbacks: 1. Jameis Winston (SSPD) 2. Ryan Fitzpatrick
Running backs: 1. Peyton Barber 2. Ronald Jones 3. Jacquizz Rodgers 4. Shaun Wilson
Wide receivers: 1. Mike Evans 2. Chris Godwin 3. DeSean Jackson 3. Adam Humphries
Tight ends: 1. O.J. Howard 2. Cameron Brate
Kickers: 1. Chandler Catanzaro
Vacated carries: 141
Vacated targets: 24
What to watch: Jones was projected to be the top running back on the depth chart after the NFL draft, but it's been Barber who's been the more impressive of the two in camp. Clearly, this backfield is one to monitor. ... Evans and Jackson figure to be the top two wideouts on the roster, but keep tabs on Godwin who could push D-Jax into more slot work. A talented receiver, he's in line for an increase in targets. ... Howard could make a leap in the stat sheets in his second year, so monitor how the Bucs use him in the preseason. His draft stock will increase if he can separate from Brate.
Tennessee Titans
Quarterbacks: 1. Marcus Mariota 2. Blaine Gabbert
Running backs: 1. Derrick Henry 2. Dion Lewis 3. David Fluellen
Wide receivers: 1. Corey Davis 2. Rishard Matthews 3. Taywan Taylor 4. Tajae Sharpe
Tight ends: 1. Delanie Walker 2. Jonnu Smith
Kickers: 1. Ryan Succop
Vacated carries: 187
Vacated targets: 135
What to watch: The Titans added Lewis and his 212 touches to their backfield, so there's a lot to uncover in a backfield that could be a committee. Henry projects as the better fantasy option of the two as the early-down and goal-line pounder, but the preseason touch share could open a window into how they'll be actually used in 2018. Lewis, a talented pass catcher, figures to be better in PPR formats. ... Davis, who flashed at the end of his rookie season, is a nice breakout candidate as the projected No. 1 wideout for Mariota. He'll have middle-round value and could turn into a draft value. ... Mariota's stock will rise if he looks good in the preseason. Don't forget about him.
Washington Redskins
Quarterbacks: 1. Alex Smith 2. Colt McCoy
Running backs: 1. Chris Thompson 2. Adrian Peterson 3. Rob Kelley 4. Samaje Perine
Wide receivers: 1. Jamison Crowder 2. Josh Doctson 3. Paul Richardson 4. Brian Quick
Tight ends: 1. Jordan Reed 2. Vernon Davis
Kickers: 1. Dustin Hopkins
Vacated carries: 62
Vacated targets: 122
What to watch: The loss of Derrius Guice for the season pushes Peterson, Perine and Kelley into a battle for the top spot on the depth chart, but the versatile Thompson is now the best fantasy back on this roster. He has the potential to be a No. 2 PPR runner, while the rest are just late rounders. ... Fantasy fans should keep tabs on Smith's transition from K.C. to Washington, including who emerges as his new favorite target in the preseason. ... Doctson, who has disappointed in his first two seasons, could be in line to make a third-year leap. ... Reed has not been durable and coming off surgery on his toes, but his talent warrants a middle- to late-round pick in drafts.
