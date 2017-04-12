2017 NFL Draft: What we learned from Mayock rankings 3.0

2. Williams on the rise. Watson wasn't the only Clemson player to ascend to the top. Mike Williams now ranks as the No. 1 wide receiver, over Western Michigan's Corey Davis (now No. 3), and Washington's John Ross moved up to No. 2. Davis was been unable to perform for NFL scouts at either the NFL Scouting Combine or WMU's pro day due to an injury. This trio is widely regarded as the draft's best three receivers, but they offer differing skills and styles to NFL evaluators looking to separate them. For those in search of a big target who can make more of a red-zone impact, Williams is the answer at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds.