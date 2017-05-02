2017 NFL Draft: Teams that added most talent (25-32)

Published: May 02, 2017 at 01:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor

Our look at the teams that added the most talent in the 2017 NFL Draft, based on NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings, continues with teams ranked 25-32.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Score: 270 points (3 players)
The skinny: Atlanta only had three picks in the first four rounds, but still managed to land three Hot 150 players. McKinley might be the missing piece the Falconsneed to get over the hump.
The players (points):
No. 24: Takkarist McKinley (127)
No. 78: Duke Riley (73)
No. 81: Brian Hill (70)

26. New York Giants

Score: 265 points (3 players)
The skinny: Engram is a freakish athlete who will add some playmaking ability to a talented receiving corps for the Giants, and Webb could become the heir apparent to Eli Maning.
The players (points):
No. 34: Evan Engram (117)
No. 72: Dalvin Tomlinson (79)
No. 82: Davis Webb (69)

27. Philadelphia Eagles

Score: 245 points (5 players)
The skinny: The Eagles are the lowest-ranked team to pick five Hot 150 players, as most of them were in the back end of Brandt's list. Jones was considered by some as the draft's top cornerback before he suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day.
The players (points):
No. 16: Derek Barnett (135)
No. 80: Sidney Jones (71)
No. 130: Donnel Pumphrey (21)
No. 141: Shelton Gibson (10)
No. 143: Mack Hollins (8)

28. Los Angeles Rams

Score: 233 points (4 players)
The skinny: The Rams didn't pick until close to the middle of Round 2, and might've reached at that point, taking Everett, Brandt's No. 105 player, with the 44th overall pick.
The players (points):
No. 63: Cooper Kupp (88)
No. 89: Josh Reynolds (62)
No. 105: Gerald Everett (46)
No. 114: John Johnson (37)

29. Denver Broncos

Score: 228 points (4 players)
The skinny: The Broncos filled their glaring need up front with the selection of Bolles. Butt, the first pick of the fifth round, could turn out to be the steal of the draft if he comes back strong from an ACL tear. They took Brandt's No. 112 player, Walker, 51st overall, which helps explain their low point total.
The players (points):
No. 22: Garett Bolles (129)
No. 112: DeMarcus Walker (39)
No. 118: Jake Butt (33)
No. 124: Carlos Henderson (27)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Score: 223 points (4 players)
The skinny: Kansas City made a big leap, trading up from No. 27 to take Mahomes 10th overall, and despite having three more picks in the top 101, they landed only one other player from Brandt's Hot 150 (Kpassagnon, No. 96).
The players (points):
No. 18: Patrick Mahomes (133)
No. 96: Tanoh Kpassagnon (55)
No. 133: Kareem Hunt (18)
No. 134: Jehu Chesson (17)

31. Chicago Bears

Score: 181 points (3 players)
The skinny: The Bears believe they have their QB of the future in Trubisky, but taking Shaheen, Brandt's No. 120 prospect, with the 45th overall pick looks like a big reach. He did generate plenty of buzz during the pre-draft process, though. That pick, coupled with the fact that they didn't have a third round choice, helps explain their low point total.
The players (points):
No. 8: Mitchell Trubisky (143)
No. 120: Adam Shaheen (31)
No. 144: Tarik Cohen (7)

32. New England Patriots

Score: 42 points (2 players)
The skinny: Yes, the defending Super Bowl champions are bringing up the rear. It's not a surprise given that the Patriots had only four picks and didn't make a selection until the 19th pick of Round 3.
The players (points):
No. 129: Derek Rivers (22)
No. 131: Antonio Garcia (20)

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW