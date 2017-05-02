2017 NFL Draft: Teams that added most talent (25-32)

Score: 228 points (4 players)

The skinny: The Broncos filled their glaring need up front with the selection of Bolles. Butt, the first pick of the fifth round, could turn out to be the steal of the draft if he comes back strong from an ACL tear. They took Brandt's No. 112 player, Walker, 51st overall, which helps explain their low point total.

The players (points):

No. 22: Garett Bolles (129)

No. 112: DeMarcus Walker (39)

No. 118: Jake Butt (33)

No. 124: Carlos Henderson (27)