2017 NFL Draft: Teams that added most talent (25-32)

Our look at the teams that added the most talent in the 2017 NFL Draft, based on NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings, continues with teams ranked 25-32.
25. Atlanta Falcons
Score: 270 points (3 players)
The skinny: Atlanta only had three picks in the first four rounds, but still managed to land three Hot 150 players. McKinley might be the missing piece the Falconsneed to get over the hump.
The players (points):
No. 24: Takkarist McKinley (127)
No. 78: Duke Riley (73)
No. 81: Brian Hill (70)
26. New York Giants
Score: 265 points (3 players)
The skinny: Engram is a freakish athlete who will add some playmaking ability to a talented receiving corps for the Giants, and Webb could become the heir apparent to Eli Maning.
The players (points):
No. 34: Evan Engram (117)
No. 72: Dalvin Tomlinson (79)
No. 82: Davis Webb (69)
27. Philadelphia Eagles
Score: 245 points (5 players)
The skinny: The Eagles are the lowest-ranked team to pick five Hot 150 players, as most of them were in the back end of Brandt's list. Jones was considered by some as the draft's top cornerback before he suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day.
The players (points):
No. 16: Derek Barnett (135)
No. 80: Sidney Jones (71)
No. 130: Donnel Pumphrey (21)
No. 141: Shelton Gibson (10)
No. 143: Mack Hollins (8)
28. Los Angeles Rams
Score: 233 points (4 players)
The skinny: The Rams didn't pick until close to the middle of Round 2, and might've reached at that point, taking Everett, Brandt's No. 105 player, with the 44th overall pick.
The players (points):
No. 63: Cooper Kupp (88)
No. 89: Josh Reynolds (62)
No. 105: Gerald Everett (46)
No. 114: John Johnson (37)
29. Denver Broncos
Score: 228 points (4 players)
The skinny: The Broncos filled their glaring need up front with the selection of Bolles. Butt, the first pick of the fifth round, could turn out to be the steal of the draft if he comes back strong from an ACL tear. They took Brandt's No. 112 player, Walker, 51st overall, which helps explain their low point total.
The players (points):
No. 22: Garett Bolles (129)
No. 112: DeMarcus Walker (39)
No. 118: Jake Butt (33)
No. 124: Carlos Henderson (27)
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Score: 223 points (4 players)
The skinny: Kansas City made a big leap, trading up from No. 27 to take Mahomes 10th overall, and despite having three more picks in the top 101, they landed only one other player from Brandt's Hot 150 (Kpassagnon, No. 96).
The players (points):
No. 18: Patrick Mahomes (133)
No. 96: Tanoh Kpassagnon (55)
No. 133: Kareem Hunt (18)
No. 134: Jehu Chesson (17)
31. Chicago Bears
Score: 181 points (3 players)
The skinny: The Bears believe they have their QB of the future in Trubisky, but taking Shaheen, Brandt's No. 120 prospect, with the 45th overall pick looks like a big reach. He did generate plenty of buzz during the pre-draft process, though. That pick, coupled with the fact that they didn't have a third round choice, helps explain their low point total.
The players (points):
No. 8: Mitchell Trubisky (143)
No. 120: Adam Shaheen (31)
No. 144: Tarik Cohen (7)
32. New England Patriots
Score: 42 points (2 players)
The skinny: Yes, the defending Super Bowl champions are bringing up the rear. It's not a surprise given that the Patriots had only four picks and didn't make a selection until the 19th pick of Round 3.
The players (points):
No. 129: Derek Rivers (22)
No. 131: Antonio Garcia (20)