2017 NFL Draft: Seven prospects with work to do at pro day

1. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Pro Day: N/A

Foster came to the combine a bit smaller than anticipated (6-0, 229), and then was forced to leave earlier than he would have preferred. Foster apparently lacked patience during the medical exams, getting into a verbal altercation with one of the medical staff and was sent home from the combine. He met with teams on Tuesday night to explain his actions during the incident. He was not going to work out at the combine (shoulder surgery), and it's not known when, or if, he'll work out for teams before the draft (he didn't work out at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday). He'll have to satisfy teams with his explanation for the combine incident, and answer any lingering questions about his health, to maintain his stock.