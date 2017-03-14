2017 NFL Draft rumors: Connecting players, AFC South teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the AFC South teams leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft. Click through the tabs above to see rumors for teams from each division.
HOUSTON TEXANS
Prospects associated with the Texans:
» Brian Allen, CB, Utah:Report: Allen to attend Texans local workout
» Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama:Report: Tide LB works out for Texans
» Garett Bolles, OT, Utah:Top tackle prospect visits Texans
» James Conner, RB, Pitt:Conner visits Texans
» Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell:Report: OL works out for Texans
» D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas:Report: Longhorns RB attends Texans local workout
» Mack Hollins, WR, North Carolina:Tar Heels WR visits Texans
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC:Jackson making late visit to Texans
» Nazair Jones, DL, UNC:Jones visits Texans
» Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami:Kaaya visits Texans
» Trevor Knight, QB, Texas A&M:Report: Knight attends Texans local workout
» Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky:WKU lineman visits Texans
» Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech:Texans host Mahomes for visit
» Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin:OL coach Devlin meets with Ramczyk
» Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama:Texans to host OT for visit and conduct private workout
» Brad Seaton, OL, Villanova:Texans host tackle for visit
» Greg Ward, WR, Houston:Former Cougars QB attends Texans local workout
» Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson:Texans host Watson for visit
» DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue:Reportedly will visit Texans
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Prospects associated with the Colts:
» Keion Adams, LB, Western Michigan:Adams to visit Colts
» Shaquill Griffin, DB, South Florida:Griffin visiting Colts
» John Johnson, S, Boston College:Spotted with Colts at Senior Bowl
» Kyle Kalis, OL, Michigan:Sets visit with Colts
» Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan:Wolverines CB visited Colts
» Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State:Visited Colts
» John Toth, OL, Kentucky:Toth on hand for Colts' local workout
» Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan:Spotted with Colts at Senior Bowl
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Prospects associated with the Jaguars:
» Jamal Adams, S, LSU:Adams to visit Jaguars
» Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama:Will visit Jaguars
» Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State:Makes late visit to Jaguars
» Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU:Will visit Jaguars
» Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt:Commodores LB visits Jaguars
» Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama:Foster visiting Jaguars
» Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU:Will visit Jaguars
» Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M:Will visit Jaguars
» Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State:Hooker visiting Jaguars
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Howard to visit Jaguars
» Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State:CB to visit every team drafting in top 5
» Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma:Will visit Jaguars
» Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh:Peterman to work out for Jaguars
» Haason Reddick, LB, Temple:Reddick makes late visit to Jaguars
» Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama:Robinson visits Jaguars and also goes through workout
» Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss:Jaguars hosted Stringfellow for visit
» DeMarcus Walker, DE, FSU:Jaguars host Walker for visit
» Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson:Watson to visit Jaguars
TENNESSEE TITANS
Prospects associated with the Titans:
» Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama:Allen visited Titans
» Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan:Met with Titans prior to pro day
» Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan:Titans host Davis for visit
» Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma:Titans work out Evans
» O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama:Howard to visit Titans
» Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC: Jackson has visited Titans
» Josh Jones, S, N.C. State:Jones visits Titans
» Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina:WR visits Titans
» Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State:Top CB visits Titans
» Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn:Riser reportedly works out for Titans
» David Njoku, TE, Miami:Njoku works out for Titans
» Haason Reddick, LB, Temple:Reddick visits Titans
» Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee:Reeves-Maybin visits Titans
» Duke Riley, LB, LSU:Riley visits Titans
» John Ross, WR, Washington:Ross to visit Titans
» Brad Seaton, OL, Villanova:Titans host tackle for visit
» Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland:Rising TE to work out for Titans
» Jonnu Smith, TE, Florida International:Titans work out Smith and host visit
» Damore'ea Stringfellow, WR, Ole Miss:Titans will host Stringfellow for visit
» Cam Sutton, DB, Tennessee:Worked out for Titans
» Mike Williams, WR, ClemsonWilliams to visit Titans | Works out for club
» DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue:Yancey to visit and work out for Titans