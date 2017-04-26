2017 NFL Draft: Overvalued and undervalued prospects

This is the best group of corners and safeties I've seen in a long time, and I feel like Griffin is flying completely under the radar. He has ideal height-weight-speed (ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 194 pounds) and all the physical tools you look for. And I just can't say enough about how much I love his aggressiveness on the field. Watch his tape against East Carolina from October -- he picks off a pass and carries around the receiver like a backpack for 10 yards. I think he's worth a second-round pick, but in this loaded draft, he might not go until the third or fourth round. The Philadelphia Eagles are a team in desperate need of corners, and Griffin would supply them with an immediate upgrade at the position.