2017 NFL Draft order, needs for every team

Published: Feb 05, 2017 at 03:28 PM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

This is the first-round order of the 2017 NFL Draft, with a look at the top positional needs for every team, through the first two waves of free agency (March 20). The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

Needs: QB, pass rusher, DB. The Browns took a pass on Carson Wentz so now they are still looking for "that guy." Finding talent at cornerback or safety shouldn't be hard in this talent-rich draft. Adding a pass-rush talent off the edge could be fairly easy -- wink, wink.

Needs: QB, OLB, OL. So how do you shop for a team with needs across the board? Start with finding a QB to build around. The 49ers have to get better at guard and might need to start looking for another right tackle. Improving the pass rush off the edge could be a Round 1 focus.

Needs: DB, OL, TE. With the addition of QB Mike Glennon, Chicago could be turning its attention to CB or safety as an early selection. Finding competition at left guard and left tackle could be a priority, while adding a pass-catching TE to go with Dion Sims could be an option.

Needs: TE, DT, OL. With the trade of Julius Thomas, the Jaguars could look to add a playmaker early in a draft that is talent-rich at TE. The release of Jared Odrick frees up a spot for a defensive tackle, while the offensive line still needs more talent at a couple different spots.

Needs: CB, WR, ILB. The secondary has to be addressed fairly early in the draft for the Titans with the WR talent inside the division. Mariota caught fire in 2016, but still needs a trustworthy WR1. The Titans would greatly benefit from finding an inside linebacker who can cover on third downs.

Needs: QB, OLB, CB. Josh McCown gives the Jets a "now" starting option, but they could still address the QB spot within the first two rounds. The Jets are talented up front, but they're still in need of an edge-bending rusher. The addition of Morris Claiborne doesn't change their need at CB.

Needs: WR, DE, OG. Keenan Allen had to deal with another injury last season and it is becoming clear that receiver should be a priority within the first three rounds. The transition to a 4-3 requires another DE, while adding a guard who could challenge for a starter's job seems smart.

Needs: OT, DE, RB. Even with the addition of Matt Kalil to the left side, the right tackle spot is still a question mark. Julius Peppers is a band-aid addition at DE that could allow Carolina to wait a round or two later before addressing that position. Adding a RB seems like an inevitability.

Needs: OL, LB, Edge. With the departures of Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, the Bengals will be forced into looking for depth and talent along the line. Adding more athleticism at LB rates as a priority for the Bengals. The Bengals could use more edge speed to challenge opposing tackles.

Needs: DB, WR, OT. The departure of Stephon Gilmore could push cornerback to an early priority, along with safety. The Bills are still looking for a bookend right tackle. They have holes at wide receiver that can be addressed on Day 2 or even Day 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE