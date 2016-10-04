2017 NFL Draft order and needs: Playoff teams

New England Patriots

2016 record: 14-2 (.439)

Top needs: OT, LB, RB

Analysis: The Patriots will have to address offensive tackle at some point soon. This defense lacks playmaking talent at the linebacker spot, but there are plenty of fits in the draft. The Patriots never panic when it comes to finding a RB, and they can get one on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7).

Note: The Patriotstraded their 2017 first-round pick to the Saints in a deal to acquire Brandin Cooks.