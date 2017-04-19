2017 NFL Draft: Marshon Lattimore atop deep CB class

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein and Chad Reuter will provide overviews for each position group in the 2017 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia), continuing today with cornerbacks.
This cornerback class took a hit when Fabian Moreau and Sidney Jones were injured during their pro-day workouts, but this position is deep enough that we should still see a significant run on the position within the first two days of the draft (Rounds 1-3).
While Ohio State's cornerback tandem of Marshon Lattimore and Gareon Conley could be the first two players off the board at the position, this draft could be remembered for the extraordinary amount of tall, press-man prospects it produced.
Teams with greatest need at the position
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
Top 5 players at the position
Note: Click on a prospect's name for a complete scouting report.
1. Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State: Lattimore is one of the smoothest athletes at the position in this draft. His ability to blanket in man coverage should be a big draw, but he has only one year of starting experience.
2. Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: The tape for Humphrey can be very uneven from a coverage standpoint -- especially when playing the ball downfield. However, his physical traits and aggressiveness are high-end and he could flourish in the right scheme.
3. Gareon Conley, Ohio State: He's at his best as a bump-and-run cornerback with the ability to shade receivers and make plays on the football. His impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine moved him into the first round, but he had some struggles last season in coverage against Michigan's big targets.
4. Tre'Davious White, LSU: White has been the same player for three straight years. He's a consistent performer with very good feet, but is just average in run support. He's a slot corner with an ability to play early.
5. Adoree' Jackson, USC: Jackson's coverage has shown marked improvement from his freshman season to his junior year and he was one of the most fluid defensive backs during combine drills. His ability as a returner could push him into the first round.
Sources Tell Us
"I've studied the top cornerbacks coming out and he's the best I've seen. He's so athletic that he can just post up under the receiver's chin and shadow him all over the field. And he's tough, too. He'll be one of the top cornerbacks pretty quickly." -- Pro personnel director for AFC team on Marshon Lattimore
Most overrated
Quincy Wilson, Florida: Wilson is a solid player, but I just don't get what the hype is about from a coverage standpoint. In fact, I think he would be better off as a safety where he wouldn't have to try to match up and run with receivers around the field. At safety, he could make better use of his instincts to make plays on the ball. He could go in the first round, which is too early for my tastes.
Most underrated
Rasul Douglas, West Virginia: Kevin King is getting all of the first-round love due to his length and ball skills, but the only real differentiator between King and Douglas is King's big combine testing. Douglas isn't a speedster, but he is an absolute ballhawk and his week of Senior Bowl practices sold me on him.
Boom or bust
Fabian Moreau, UCLA: There was some serious love in the streets for Moreau before he injured his pectoral muscle during his pro-day workout. The former running back has size and straight-line speed, but his coverage and ball skills don't always equal the physical traits. He could still go as early as the second round, but I see him as a boom-or-bust prospect.
Sleeper alert
Nate Hairston, Temple: He has just two seasons under his belt at cornerback after moving over from the offensive side of the ball, where he played wide receiver. He possesses decent speed with quality size and he should continue to get better as he learns the position. He will be a third-day pick (Rounds 4-7) who could become a starter down the road.