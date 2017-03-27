2017 NFL Draft: Kizer among boom-or-bust players on offense

As a senior, Westbrook had one of the best six-game stretches of any receiver in major college football history (1,012 yards, 12 touchdowns on 47 catches). Quarterback Baker Mayfield found him behind secondaries, but the senior receiver also turned short passes into long gains with his speed and knack to find the seam. But scouts have some concerns about his ability to handle the physical NFL game due to his slight build (6-0, 178 pounds). Then there's the matter of the two separate incidents in which he was accused of domestic violence before his time at Oklahoma. Teams might also have questions about his decision to pass on a chance to participate in the Senior Bowl and work out at the combine. It's unlikely Westbrook will be picked in the early rounds, so it might become worthwhile to take a chance on him in the middle or late rounds. Teams could end up with a great bargain in the back half of the draft if Westbrook can be a positive locker room influence as well as a reliable receiver.