2017 NFL Draft: Jonathan Allen leads interior D-line class

1. Jonathan Allen, Alabama: Allen was more of an edge player at Alabama, but I think his best fit is as a true five-technique in a 3-4 scheme, or a three-technique in a 4-3 after adding some weight. His strength is his, well, strength at the point of attack and hustle to the ball once it's in sight. Will he ever be a double-digit sack master? Maybe not, but he'll be disruptive against the run until his arthritic shoulders get in his way, which might be in four years or 10. Teams' read on his medical checks will be reflected in his draft position.