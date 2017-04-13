2017 NFL Draft: John Ross to visit Cincinnati Bengals

John Ross will meet with at least one more team before his NFL landing spot is determined.
The speedy receiver's tour of pre-draft visits was supposed to have concluded last week, but the Bengals came calling recently and scheduled a weekend meeting with Ross, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The club holds the No. 9 overall pick in Round 1, which is a little higher than range in which Ross is projected by NFL.com analysts to be picked.
NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranks Ross as the No. 2 receiver in the 2017 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia).
Ross, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Scouting Combine history (4.22 seconds) last month, has also visited the Eagles, Browns, Ravens and Titans.
He's among the top prospects that are returning to Indianapolis over the next two days for the NFL Scouting Combine medical recheck. Ross underwent shoulder surgery last month.