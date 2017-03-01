2017 NFL Draft: Jamal Adams, Jabrill Peppers among DB gems

Strengths: Versatile second-level defender with explosive athletic traits. Peppers is a Swiss Army Knife capable of playing any skill position on offense or defense. At various times last season, he aligned in as many as nine different positions (safety, nickel, linebacker, cornerback, Wildcat QB, running back, wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner) for the Wolverines. As a defender, Peppers is an instinctive playmaker who's all over the field. Whether it is making tackles behind the line of scrimmage as a run-and-chase player, slipping past blockers on blitzes or covering tight ends/slot receivers downfield, Peppers is the ultimate utility man on defense. In coverage, he exhibits versatility and skill matching up with receivers and tight ends in space. He plays well in space (off coverage) and has a nice feel for using his help in coverage (plays with outside leverage to force receivers to the cutter in the middle of the field). Peppers shows electric skills with the ball in his hands. He is shifty and explosive in the open field, yet he also displays above-average strength running through arm tackles. With his skills as a playmaker translating into big plays in the kicking game, Peppers could thrive as a rare three-way player in the league.