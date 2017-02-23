2017 NFL Draft: DeShone Kizer, Mitch Trubisky top QB prospects

Strengths: Classic dropback passer with exceptional arm talent and sneaky athleticism. Kizer is built like an old-school quarterback (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), but he has a unique skill set that allows him to play a new-school game. He can function as a dual threat in a spread offense or pick opponents apart as a dart thrower in a traditional scheme with full-field reads and pure progression concepts. As a passer, Kizer is like an MLB pitcher with an assortment of pitches that allows him to throw with zip, touch, timing or anticipation whenever needed. He is one of the few passers in the draft capable of changing his trajectory to drop the ball over the linebackers but in front of the safeties on deep in-breaking routes. Kizer's exceptional arm strength enables him to fire strikes to the boundary on speed outs and post-corner routes. With the Notre Dame standout also capable of dropping the ball into the bucket on vertical routes, he can challenge the defense at every level with his natural arm talent.