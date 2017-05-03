2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 9-12

The Bills did a solid job of trading back in the first round and still finding quality football players, even though their upside is somewhat limited. The Bills focused on productive, multi-year starters to fill their biggest areas of need with Tre'Davious White at cornerback and Zay Jones at wide receiver. Dion Dawkins has the ability to play guard or tackle, so it should be interesting to see where the Bills start him out and where he ends up.