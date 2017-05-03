2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 9-12

Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. My rankings continue with teams 9-12.

9. Buffalo Bills

Draft picks:Tre'Davious White (No. 27 overall), Zay Jones (No. 37 overall), Dion Dawkins (No. 63 overall), Matt Milano (No. 163 overall), Nathan Peterman (No. 171 overall), Tanner Vallejo (No. 195 overall)

The Bills did a solid job of trading back in the first round and still finding quality football players, even though their upside is somewhat limited. The Bills focused on productive, multi-year starters to fill their biggest areas of need with Tre'Davious White at cornerback and Zay Jones at wide receiver. Dion Dawkins has the ability to play guard or tackle, so it should be interesting to see where the Bills start him out and where he ends up.

10. Washington Redskins

Draft picks:Jonathan Allen (No. 17 overall), Ryan Anderson (No. 49 overall), Fabian Moreau (No. 81 overall), Samaje Perine (No. 114 overall), Montae Nicholson (No. 123 overall), Jeremy Sprinkle (No. 154 overall), Chase Roullier (No. 199 overall), Robert Davis (No. 209 overall), Josh Harvey-Clemons (No. 230 overall), Joshua Holsey (No. 235 overall)

The Redskins added toughness and talent with Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson, but this draft might be graded on Allen's overall durability in future years. Washington did an excellent job of adding quality players like RB Samaje Perine, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, C Chase Roullier and S/LB Josh Harvey-Clemons on the third day of the draft. This was a good roster-building draft by the Redskins.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks:Malik Hooker (No. 15 overall), Quincy Wilson (No. 46 overall), Tarell Basham (No. 80 overall), Zach Banner (No. 137 overall), Marlon Mack (No. 143 overall), Grover Stewart (No. 144 overall), Nate Hairston (No. 158 overall), Anthony Walker (No. 161 overall)

Other than Malik Hooker, I didn't think there was a "wow" factor to the Colts' draft. They accomplished what they set out to do -- fortify their roster with future starters. CB Quincy Wilson adds physicality and size on the outside while CB Nate Hairston might have even greater upside. DT Grover Stewart is taking a big step forward in competition, but he has dominant tape. It's entirely believable that the Colts landed eight future starters with their draft.

12. Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks:Haason Reddick (No. 13 overall), Budda Baker (No. 36 overall), Chad Williams (No. 98 overall), Dorian Johnson (No. 115 overall), Will Holden (No. 157 overall), T.J. Logan (No. 179 overall), Rudy Ford (No. 208 overall)

The Cardinals had one of their top targets, Haason Reddick, fall right into their lap at No. 13 and I liked that they moved up to nab one of the most urgent safeties in this year's draft class in Budda Baker. Grambling wideout Chad Williams has speed and swagger. He gives the Cardinals some size outside. Dorian Johnson and William Holden have the potential to become future starters.

