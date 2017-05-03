2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 5-8

Published: May 03, 2017 at 10:03 AM
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. My rankings continue with teams 5-8.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks:Marlon Humphrey (No. 16 overall), Tyus Bowser (No. 47 overall), Chris Wormley (No. 74 overall), Tim Williams (No. 78 overall), Nico Siragusa (No. 122 overall), Jermaine Eluemunor (No. 159 overall), Chuck Clark (No. 186 overall)

There is a "boom-or-bust" theme to the Ravens draft. I like the overall potential of their draft class, as they almost certainly added at least five future starters. Marlon Humphrey has all the measurables but needs to learn to play with his back to the ball. Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams have two of the highest ceilings as pure edge-benders in this entire draft. OG Nico Siragusa should be a starter by 2018.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks:O.J. Howard (No. 19 overall), Justin Evans (No. 50 overall), Chris Godwin (No. 84 overall), Kendell Beckwith (No. 107 overall), Jeremy McNichols (No. 162 overall), Stevie Tu'ikolavatu (No. 223 overall)

The Bucs absolutely stole TE O.J. Howard at No. 19, then went back to their thievery in the fifth round with RB Jeremy McNichols from Boise State. Justin Evans could find early playing time at safety, while WR Chris Godwin needs to prove that he can live up to his late-season production. Don't sleep on LB Kendell Beckwith, who should return from a late-season ACL injury to become a thumper in the middle.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks:Mike Williams (No. 7 overall), Forrest Lamp (No. 38 overall), Dan Feeney (No. 71 overall), Rayshawn Jenkins (No. 113 overall), Desmond King (No. 151 overall), Sam Tevi (No. 190 overall), Isaac Rochell (No. 225 overall)

The Chargers' draft is like a quinoa dish -- it probably won't get anyone excited, but it was good for them. Mike Williams has Offensive Rookie of the Year potential if Philip Rivers buys into him early, while Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney could both become early starters at guard. I'm a huge fan of Desmond King, who could become a ball-hawking safety if the Chargers decide to transition him over from cornerback.

8. Cleveland Browns

Draft picks:Myles Garrett (No. 1 overall), Jabrill Peppers (No. 25 overall), David Njoku (No. 29 overall), DeShone Kizer (No. 52 overall), Larry Ogunjobi (No. 65 overall), Howard Wilson (No. 126 overall), Roderick Johnson (No. 160 overall), Caleb Brantley (No. 185 overall), Zane Gonzalez (No. 224 overall), Matt Dayes (No. 252 overall)

This was a rock-solid draft by the Browns, but they are going to be graded on a curve since they ended up with three first-rounders. Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers should help right now. David Njoku is still in need of seasoning, but has an upside that is right there with O.J. Howard. Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi could be long-time interior starters along the Browns' front. I felt like the rest of their picks were just OK.

