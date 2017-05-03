2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 5-8

This was a rock-solid draft by the Browns, but they are going to be graded on a curve since they ended up with three first-rounders. Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers should help right now. David Njoku is still in need of seasoning, but has an upside that is right there with O.J. Howard. Caleb Brantley and Larry Ogunjobi could be long-time interior starters along the Browns' front. I felt like the rest of their picks were just OK.