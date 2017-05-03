2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 25-28

Let's take a look at the draft hauls of the 32 teams in the league. In putting this list together, I looked at how teams addressed their needs, operated within the confines of their draft picks and sprinkled in my own assessments of some of their selections. My rankings continue with teams 25-28.
25. Atlanta Falcons
Draft picks:Takkarist McKinley (No. 26 overall), Duke Riley (No. 75 overall), Sean Harlow (No. 136 overall), Damontae Kazee (No. 149 overall), Brian Hill (No. 156 overall), Eric Saubert (No. 174 overall)
Atlanta found help for Vic Beasley in the form of Takkarist McKinley. While McKinley might miss the beginning of the season as he rehabs from shoulder surgery, he is a talented rusher with a big upside. Duke Riley adds another LB who can run, but it will be interesting to see if he is stout enough in the NFL. The addition of OG Sean Harlow in the fourth felt way too early. CB Damontae Kazee might not have great speed, but he believes every pass is his when it is in the air.
26. Los Angeles Rams
Draft picks:Gerald Everett (No. 44 overall), Cooper Kupp (No. 69 overall), John Johnson (No. 91 overall), Josh Reynolds (No. 117 overall), Samson Ebukam (No. 125 overall), Tanzel Smart (No. 189 overall), Sam Rogers (No. 206 overall), Ejuan Price (No. 234 overall)
The Rams made bolstering their pass targets a priority with TE Gerald Everett and WR Cooper Kupp going in the second and third rounds. Everett has a shot to become a game-breaking matchup tight end. They spent the third day of the draft finding the type of high-motor talent (OLB Sam Ebukam and DT Tanzel Smart) that new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips looks for in a pass rusher.
27. Denver Broncos
Draft picks:Garett Bolles (No. 20 overall), DeMarcus Walker (No. 51 overall), Carlos Henderson (No. 82 overall), Brendan Langley (No. 101 overall), Jake Butt (No. 145 overall), Isaiah McKenzie (No. 172 overall), De'Angelo Henderson (No. 203 overall), Chad Kelly (No. 253 overall)
This was an average draft by the Broncos, in my opinion. Garett Bolles is an outstanding athlete, but I question whether he can hold up against NFL power. DE DeMarcus Walker and TE Jake Butt are solid but not special, while CB Brendan Langley seemed like a reach in the third round based solely on physical traits. I did like sixth-round RB De'Angelo Henderson and seventh-round QB Chad Kelly.
28. Minnesota Vikings
Draft picks:Dalvin Cook (No. 41 overall), Pat Elflein (No. 70 overall), Jaleel Johnson (No. 109 overall), Ben Gedeon (No. 120 overall), Rodney Adams (No. 170 overall), Danny Isidora (No. 180 overall), Bucky Hodges (No. 201 overall), Stacy Coley (No. 219 overall), Ifeadi Odenigbo (No. 220 overall), Elijah Lee (No. 232 overall), Jack Tocho (No. 245 overall)
The Vikings' draft was spotty. Dalvin Cook is a talented runner who should compete for early carries, while Pat Elflein was my top-rated center. On the flip side, I'm not as high on fourth-round LB Ben Gedeon or fifth-round guard Danny Isadora. Bucky Hodges fell all the way to the sixth round and could become a starter in due time.