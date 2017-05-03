2017 NFL Draft class power rankings: Teams 25-28

Atlanta found help for Vic Beasley in the form of Takkarist McKinley. While McKinley might miss the beginning of the season as he rehabs from shoulder surgery, he is a talented rusher with a big upside. Duke Riley adds another LB who can run, but it will be interesting to see if he is stout enough in the NFL. The addition of OG Sean Harlow in the fourth felt way too early. CB Damontae Kazee might not have great speed, but he believes every pass is his when it is in the air.