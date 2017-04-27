2017 NFL Draft: Biggest surprises of Round 1

2. Tide slide: It took until the 16th pick of the draft for an Alabama player to come off the board (CB Marlon Humphrey to Ravens), and until No. 31 overall for LB Reuben Foster's wait to end. Alabama finished with four first-rounders, but they didn't come off the board too quickly. DL Jonathan Allen fell to No. 17 overall to the Washington Redskins, and two picks later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took TE O.J. Howard. For two guys thought to be a potential top-10 picks, it was a long wait for Allen and Howard. But considering Allen grew up as a big Redskins fan, it could have been worse for him. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah had the Allen pick nailed with his mock draft 5.0, but slotted him with the Bengals in his final mock.