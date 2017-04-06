2017 NFL Draft: 5 potential trades teams should be discussing

Published: Apr 06, 2017 at 08:20 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

As the first round of the NFL draft plays out, general managers are constantly watching some of their favorites come off the board. If it looks like their targets won't be available come their scheduled pick, it's time to make a call to trade up.

Teams often set up trade scenarios with other teams before the draft in order to settle on compensation instead of trying to seal the deal within the 10-minute window between picks. These are some of the deals that would make sense for teams to discuss in advance of this year's proceedings (April 27-29 in Philadelphia).

1. Cleveland Browns (12) to Tennessee Titans (5) for QB Deshaun Watson

While the prevailing perception at this point in the process seems to be that no QB will go in the top 10 because there are no QBs in this draft worthy of a top-10 selection, I see things playing out differently. Watson is definitely worthy of a high selection, and the Browns know it. But instead of using their No. 1 pick on Watson, they might decide to pick defensive playmaker Myles Garrett, and then move back into the top five to get their offensive leader of the future. This trade would likely require Cleveland to give up its first-round selection in 2018, along with at least a third-round pick in this year's draft, and it would allow the Browns to move one spot ahead of the QB-needy Jets.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14) to Carolina Panthers (8) for CB Marshon Lattimore

If a QB or two goes in the top 10, that means some top position players are going to be available later than people think. If Lattimore is still there when Carolina is on the clock, the Eagles should strike. Philly has a major need at cornerback with Leodis McKelvin gone. They could also consider taking a top receiver or defensive end in the 8 spot. If they want to keep up with the other teams in the NFC East, it might be time for a bold move (Tennessee gave up a 2016 third-round pick and 2017 second-round pick to move up from 15 to 8 for right tackle Jack Conklin last April).

3. Kansas City Chiefs (27) to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (19) for LB Haason Reddick

You don't see a lot of trades in the first round for linebackers, but this year might be different. The Chiefs need to upgrade the second level of their defense, especially with Derrick Johnson nearing retirement. Reddick can play outside or inside in a three- or four-linebacker scheme. With every team in slots 20 through 24 potentially being interested in Reddick, it would take a trade-up to land him -- likely costing the team a couple of middle-round selections (they have third- and fifth-round compensatory picks).

4. Atlanta Falcons (31) to Denver Broncos (20) for DE Derek Barnett or Jordan Willis

The lack of a consistent pass rush hurt the Falcons in the Super Bowl. GM Thomas Dimitroff likes to make trades. These two facts together portend upward movement by Atlanta in this year's draft. Barnett and Willis could be on Dimitroff's radar as complementary pieces across from 2015 first-round pick Vic Beasley. Detroit, Miami, Dallas and others will likely be looking for a pass rusher, as well, so budging in line might be necessary to get the guy they want. They'd likely need to give up a third-round pick plus a "sweetener" (late-round pick or swap of mid-round selections) to get their man.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (27) or New Orleans Saints (32) to Oakland Raiders (24) for QB Patrick Mahomes or Davis Webb

All apologies to Alex Smith (will be a 34-year-old free agent in 2019) and Drew Brees (38 years old) ... but it's pretty clear that the Chiefs and Saints are looking for their next quarterback. It also seems like Mahomes will be selected earlier than initially anticipated. If he's available in the early 20s range of Round 1, a team will attempt to move up to get him before the Texans do at 25 -- especially now that Tony Romo is opting for retirement.

Alternatively, if teams were being honest with Davis Webb when they told him he's a first-round talent, the Chiefs or Saints might have interest in picking him up before Houston's pick. Sean Payton made similar trade-up moves in 2011 (for RB Mark Ingram) and 2014 (WR Brandin Cooks) for offensive playmakers, so it wouldn't be out of character for the team, despite Payton's public comments about needing to bolster the defense.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW