2017 NFL Draft: 5 potential trades teams should be discussing

While the prevailing perception at this point in the process seems to be that no QB will go in the top 10 because there are no QBs in this draft worthy of a top-10 selection, I see things playing out differently. Watson is definitely worthy of a high selection, and the Browns know it. But instead of using their No. 1 pick on Watson, they might decide to pick defensive playmaker Myles Garrett, and then move back into the top five to get their offensive leader of the future. This trade would likely require Cleveland to give up its first-round selection in 2018, along with at least a third-round pick in this year's draft, and it would allow the Browns to move one spot ahead of the QB-needy Jets.