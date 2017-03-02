2017 Mike Mayock mock draft: Two QB-motivated trades

School: Texas A&M. Garrett is just too good to pass up. He's explosive off the edge. If he works at it and stays healthy, he could be the best DE in football.

School: LSU. I want to give them Leonard Fournette, but I think Kyle Shanahan got spoiled in Atlanta with middle-round backs like Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Pair Adams with Eric Reid, and you'll have one of the best safety tandems in football.

School: Ohio State. Lattimore is the best CB in this draft. He'll affect the pass game.

School: LSU. They have to get better on offense. Fournette runs angry. He changes their whole offensive philosophy. He'll take pressure off of Blake Bortles.

(PROJECTED TRADE WITH TITANS) School: North Carolina. Cleveland trades up to get its QB. Trubisky is the QB prospect most ready to play. I would prefer not to play him this year because I think it will take him a while to adjust, but at the end of the day, he'd come in and compete for the starting job.

School: Alabama. I love Howard. He reminds me of Greg Olsen. He helps in the run and pass game. He's tough, he's fast and he'll play Day One.

School: Stanford. I think they'd be ecstatic to land Thomas. They can play him outside on early downs and inside in sub packages. His quickness is similar to Aaron Donald's.

School: Stanford. Cam Newton took a beating last year, and they need to take some run-game pressure off of him. McCaffrey's athletic skill set is similar to LeSean McCoy's.

School: Alabama. Allen is my No. 2 player in the draft. He can flat-out play.

School: Alabama. Buffalo could go in a lot of directions here, including QB, but Foster's tape is so good that it reminds me of Luke Kuechly's. There are off-field concerns with Foster, but his tape is awesome.

School: Missouri. They have to get better on defense. Harris must get stronger against the run, but he will be a double-digit sack guy early in his career.

(PROJECTED TRADE WITH BROWNS) School: Washington. They add a dynamic playmaker, Mr. 4.22 himself.

School: Alabama. I want to give them Patrick Mahomes, but the roster is playoff-ready. Humphrey has everything you want in a CB except for one thing -- he struggles finding the ball in the air. If he can learn to do that one thing, he's a Pro Bowl corner.

School: Clemson. Philly needs corners, but it's time to support Carson Wentz with this pick. Williams is a lot like Alshon Jeffery. He's physical and will block. They can play basketball on grass with him.

School: Tennessee. Once Barnett learns better technique, he's going to be a big-time DE.

School: Temple. Reddick was a walk-on and might be the best story in draft. He lit up the Senior Bowl.

School: UCLA. They need immediate help off the edge. McKinley has a great motor. He has some shoulder issues. If their doctors don't think he'll be ready to go full speed on Day One, they can't pull the trigger here.

School: USC. They double down on playmakers after taking Ross. Jackson can compete Day 1 to play opposite Logan Ryan at CB and brings value as a kick returner.

School: Ohio State. Hooker is the best centerfielder in the draft. They need a dynamic guy on the back end. Hooker is that guy.

School: Wisconsin. Ramczyk has the ability to start at left tackle. He's coming off of hip surgery and I've been told he passed all the physicals.

School: Western Michigan. Davis provides instant impact. He's physical and tough. I think he comes in with an attitude.

School: Wisconsin. They need an edge rusher, and DNA don't lie. The league is divided on Watt, the younger brother of J.J., but I think his quickness and explosion off edge gives Miami what they need now.

School: Utah. When you protect Eli Manning, you win football games. Bolles comes in and competes at right tackle. He's the most athletic O-lineman in this draft.

School: Alabama. He's the most gifted O-lineman in this draft. He's plug and play right tackle. He helps big-time in the run game and will develop as a pass protector.

School: Clemson. Bill O'Brien goes all in on Watson, who plays his best football when the lights are brightest.

School: Western Kentucky. If I have a favorite player in the draft, he's one of 2 or 3 I would nominate. He's played tackle, but he's going to be an inside player in Seattle.

School: Florida State. Cook is a big play waiting to happen. His tape is outstanding.

School: LSU. White is probably not the sexy pick that Cowboys fans want, but he can fill a variety of roles on defense and he has added value as a returner. This is a very solid pick.

School: Tennessee. Kamara runs through tackles. He has the lateral jump-cut of a LeSean McCoy. When you include him in the pass game, he's almost as good as Christian McCaffrey. He put on a show at his pro day.

School: Kansas State. Willis had an outstanding combine. He needs to get stronger against the run, but he's a natural bender who can get around the edge and rush the passer.

School: Michigan. With the ball in his hands, Peppers is special. He'll be a core special teams player. He can play strong safety and nickel. He fits what Dan Quinn wants on defense with quickness and toughness.

(PROJECTED TRADE WITH SAINTS) School: Texas Tech. I told you I wanted to get Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer together with Patrick Mahomes. We do that here. They move up from No. 45 to No. 32 and it only cost them a third-round pick. They get their QB of the future.

