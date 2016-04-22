2016 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 7

Published: Apr 22, 2016 at 03:41 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Round 7

  1. Tennessee Titans: Pearce Slater, OT, San Diego State
  1. Cleveland Browns: Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia
  1. San Diego Chargers: Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Malleck, TE, Virginia Tech
  1. Miami Dolphins: Montese Overton, OLB, East Carolina
  1. Denver Broncos: Mike Rose, OLB, North Carolina State
  1. PIttsburgh Steelers: Riley Dixon, P, Syracuse
  1. Chicago Bears: Ted Karras, OG, Illinois
  1. Miami Dolphins: Kivon Cartwright, TE, Colorado State
  1. Washington Redskins: Jordan Payton, WR, UCLA
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Miss
  1. Oakland Raiders: Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, UTEP
  1. New York Jets: Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss
  1. Detroit Lions: Stephen Anderson, TE, Cal
  1. New Orleans Saints: Jared Norris, OLB, Utah
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Darius Latham, DT, Indiana
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Balducci, DT, Oregon
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Moritz Boehringer, WR, Germany
  1. New York Jets: Elandon Roberts, ILB, Houston
  1. Washington Redskins: Tevin Carter, S, Utah
  1. New England Patriots: Nick VanHoose, CB, Northwestern
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Marquis Lucas, OT, West Virginia
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Jake McGee, TE, Florida
  1. Green Bay Packers: Robby Anderson, WR, Temple
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Will Ratelle, FB, North Dakota State
  1. New England Patriots: Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
  1. Carolina Panthers: Adairius Barnes, CB, Louisiana Tech
  1. Denver Broncos: Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green
