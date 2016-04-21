 Skip to main content
2016 seven-round NFL mock draft: Round 1

Published: Apr 21, 2016
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2016 NFL Draft less than a week away, teams are nearing the end of their prep for the event. They're running through scenarios of how things could play out, and we're doing the same here as we take a look at how all seven rounds could go. Toggle through the tabs at the top and bottom of the page to see the projection for each round.

The Rams gave up a prince's ransom to go get their quarterback of the future. In three years, we'll find out whether they made the same error that Washington did in giving up several picks to move up for Robert Griffin III (an error that the Rams greatly benefited from), or if they got a franchise passer to lead the Rams to the playoffs in a new home.

Even before the big trade was finalized, I had this pick pegged for Wentz via Philadelphia or San Francisco. He reminds me of a more athletic version of Matt Ryan, certainly worth a No. 2 overall pick for a team looking for a promising young "face of the franchise".

Picking Tunsil, considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft, is a smart move if the Chargers want veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and last year's first-round pick, running back Melvin Gordon, to succeed. King Dunlap struggled with injuries last year, and at 31 years old the team can't assume he'll stay on the field in 2016.

The Cowboys need a pass rusher in the worst way. They can't make the pick solely based on the suspensions facing Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, but even with those guys back on the field the team needs a difference-maker up front.

Adding a playmaker like Ramsey in the secondary should help improve one of the league's worst passing defenses.

Ozzie Newsome jumps up and down in the draft room when a talent like Jack is available to him. Or, maybe he'll just be jumping up and down in his mind while keeping a fairly stoic expression. Either way, the Ravens get a playmaker from Day 1 -- and hope his body holds up for several years.

With the possibility of a trade of Colin Kaepernick to Denver still lingering, it will be tough for the Niners to pass on a mobile, strong-armed prospect like Lynch. Chip Kelly had a lot of success with Nick Foles in his early days with the Eagles, so there's no reason the same can't be had with Lynch. The Niners only need to worry if Cleveland or another team tries leapfrogging them.

The Browns need pass rushers, and Lawson has the ability to play as a stand-up edge player. I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns trade again from this spot to accumulate more selections in this deep draft. But if they stay here, I think Lawson's the pick.

It's pretty simple: Tampa desperately needs a playmaker in the secondary. Hargreaves is not unlike fellow Gator Joe Haden as a prospect. Haden, deservedly, was a top-10 pick by Cleveland in 2010.

Yes, the Giants invested in their defensive line in the free-agency season. But Buckner's value is way too great to ignore here, especially with the unclear future of Jason Pierre-Paul.

With three quarterbacks going in the top eight, someone with great talent will be available at this point in the draft. (In other words, look for a trade to happen in the 9-11 range.) If the Bears could lock up a left tackle like Stanley in this draft, they would consider it a major coup.

The Saints lacked a real presence across from Cameron Jordan last year, and opposing quarterbacks had a field day. Dodd is a bit inexperienced, but there's no reason he can't be an effective three-down player at the next level.

A complete player, Elliott provides power running, good open-field agility and speed, receiving ability, and a willingness to block. You can build an offense around that type of talent.

The Raiders are lacking in the linebacker department right now, even with the acquisition of Bruce Irvin in free agency. Floyd's ability to play between the tackles and outside might give him an advantage over others available at this point in the first round.

You can't blame the Titans for taking that pirate's booty for the top overall pick. Instead of getting Laremy Tunsil to fill out the offensive line, they take another tough and surprisingly athletic Big Ten offensive tackle to match with Taylor Lewan.

Strengthening the middle of the line should be a good start in revamping the Lions' defense. Billings not only is tough to move, but also quite nimble for his size, making him a tough ask for any interior offensive lineman to handle one-on-one.

Atlanta continues to revamp its defense this offseason, adding Lee, an explosive athlete with great potential. He can play any position in the second level, showing speed and physicality to attack gaps or track the ball to the sideline.

The Colts are lacking youth in their linebacking corps. The value for a pass rusher is not there, so they secure the middle of their defense with the addition of Ragland.

Kyle Williams is coming off of knee surgery and is at the tail end of his career. Rankins fits quite well next to Marcell Dareus in the middle of the Bills' defense.

Trading for Ryan Clady might have helped make up for the loss of D'Brickashaw Ferguson ... but can Clady stay healthy? Even if he does, Decker could update the right tackle spot for the Jets right away.

Losing Terrance Knighton hurts Washington's front line. Reed will collapse the pocket more often on pass plays than "Pot Roast" did.

DeAndre Hopkins working every route in the book on one side of the field, while Doctson stretches the field vertically? Sounds like a recipe for offensive success for new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

OK, how far is this guy going to fall? I'm not sure ... but whichever team picks him will like what it gets. The Vikings took advantage of a falling star when they selected quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Maybe they'll find another gem this year.

Fuller is a speed demon who will take advantage of openings created by A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert. You're welcome, Andy Dalton and/or AJ McCarron.

With Cortez Allen officially out of the picture in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are likely to invest an early round pick at the cornerback position. Jackson's an athletic, tough corner who fits the mold of William Gay and others wearing the black and gold in recent years.

Seattle's offensive line needs an overhaul. Ifedi can play guard or tackle for the Seahawks, using his outstanding length and power to lead the way in the running game.

Jones is versatile enough to play inside or outside in the Packers' scheme. He should be an effective part of the team's rotation up front immediately, which Dom Capers needs due to the departure of nose tackle B.J. Raji.

Thomas is a DeAndre Hopkins-type value (he went 27th to Houston in 2013) at this point of the first round.

Don't be surprised if Green leapfrogs his former teammate, Mackensie Alexander, in this draft. Last year, Byron Jones rode good film and a great workout into a late first-round selection (27th overall to Dallas). Green Bay also selected a safety to convert him to corner. Green has the athleticism to make the move outside, freeing up veteran Tyvon Branch and stud defender Tyrann Mathieu to work inside.

Jonathan Stewart hasn't managed to stay healthy, so Henry fits the bill as a workhorse able to take advantage of defenses having to account for Cam Newton's arm and legs on every play.

If the Kaepernick trade goes through, the Broncos might wait to get their quarterback until the second or third rounds. Even if the trade doesn't work out, another team could leapfrog Denver to get Michigan State QB Connor Cook. So for now, I'll have John Elway trying to replace Malik Jackson up front to keep their strength a strength -- sometimes that's better than trying to correct a weakness by reaching for a lesser-valued player.

