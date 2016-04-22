2016 seven-round mock draft: Team-by-team projections

Round 1 (overall pick No. 29): T.J. Green, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (92): Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
Round 4 (128): Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State
Round 5 (167): Isaac Seumalo, C, Oregon State
Round 5 (170): Tyvis Powell, S, Ohio State
Round 6 (205): Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia
Round 1 (17): Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
Round 2 (50): Keanu Neal, S, Florida
Round 3 (81): Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
Round 4 (115): Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA
Round 7 (238): Darius Latham, DT, Indiana
Round 1 (6): Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
Round 2 (36): Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
Round 3 (70): Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
Round 4 (104): Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
Round 4 (130): Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama
Round 4 (132): Tyler Matakevich, ILB, Temple
Round 4 (134): Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Round 6 (182): Vernon Adams, QB, Oregon
Round 6 (209): Will Parks, S, Arizona
Round 1 (19): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Round 2 (49): Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3 (80): Antonio Morrison, ILB, Florida
Round 4 (117): Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford
Round 4 (139): Tyler Higbee, TE, Western Kentucky
Round 5 (156): Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
Round 6 (192): Maurice Canady, CB, Virginia
Round 6 (218): Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame
Round 1 (30): Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
Round 2 (62): Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
Round 3 (93): Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
Round 4 (129): Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
Round 5 (168): Drew Kaser, P, Texas A&M
Round 7 (252): Adairius Barnes, CB, Louisiana Tech
Round 1 (11): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
Round 2 (41): Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
Round 3 (72): C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (106): Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
Round 4 (127): Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
Round 5 (150): Cody Kessler, QB, USC
Round 6 (185): Briean Boddy-Calhoun, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (206): Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
Round 7 (230): Ted Karras, OG, Illinois
Round 1 (24): Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
Round 2 (55): Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
Round 3 (87): De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
Round 4 (122): Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
Round 5 (161): Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
Round 6 (199): Graham Glasgow, C, Michigan
Round 7 (245): Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State
Round 1 (8): Shaq Lawson, OLB, Clemson
Round 2 (32): Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
Round 3 (65): Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
Round 3 (77): Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA
Round 4 (99): Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
Round 4 (100): Jatavis Brown, OLB, Akron
Round 4 (138): Ben Braunecker, TE, Harvard
Round 5 (141): Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
Round 5 (172): Tavon Young, CB, Temple
Round 5 (173): Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State
Round 6 (176): Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
Round 7 (223): Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia
Round 1 (4): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Round 2 (34): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
Round 3 (67): Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
Round 4 (101): Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
Round 4 (135): Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (189): Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
Round 6 (212): Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana
Round 6 (216): Andrew Adams, S, Connecticut
Round 6 (217): Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State
Round 1 (31): Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
Round 2 (63): Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
Round 3 (94): Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
Round 3 (98): B.J. Goodson, ILB, Clemson
Round 4 (136): Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
Round 5 (144): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
Round 5 (157): Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
Round 6 (219): Jay Lee, WR, Baylor
Round 7 (228): Mike Rose, OLB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (253): Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green
Round 1 (16): Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor
Round 2 (46): Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
Round 3 (95): Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
Round 4 (111): Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
Round 5 (151): Cody Core, WR, Ole Miss
Round 5 (169): Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State
Round 6 (191): Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (202): Justin Simmons, S, Boston College
Round 6 (210): Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
Round 7 (236): Stephen Anderson, TE, Cal
Round 1 (27): Chris Jones, DE, Mississippi State
Round 2 (57): Jaylon Smith, ILB, Notre Dame
Round 3 (88): Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
Round 4 (125): Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
Round 4 (131): James Bradberry, CB, Samford
Round 4 (137): Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
Round 5 (163): Dan Vitale, TE, Northwestern
Round 6 (200): Luke Rhodes, ILB, William & Mary
Round 7 (248): Robby Anderson, WR, Temple
Round 1 (22): Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
Round 2 (52): Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
Round 3 (85): Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
Round 4 (119): D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
Round 5 (159): D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (166): Max Tuerk, C, USC
Round 6 (195): DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary
Round 1 (18): Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
Round 2 (48): Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (82): Kolby Listenbee, WR, TCU
Round 4 (116): Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
Round 5 (155): Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
Round 7 (239): Alex Balducci, DT, Oregon
Round 1 (5): Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
Round 2 (38): Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
Round 3 (69): Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
Round 4 (103): Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
Round 5 (146): Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
Round 6 (181): Terrance Smith, OLB, Florida State
Round 6 (201): Avery Young, OG, Auburn
Round 7 (226): Ryan Malleck, TE, Virginia Tech
Round 1 (28): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Round 2 (59): Jalen Mills, CB, LSU
Round 4 (126): Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
Round 5 (162): A.J. Stamps, S, Kentucky
Round 5 (165): Dominick Jackson, OG, Alabama
Round 6 (203): Josh Forrest, ILB, Kentucky
Round 7 (249): Will Ratelle, FB, North Dakota State
Round 1 (1): Jared Goff, QB, Cal
Round 4 (110): Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
Round 4 (113): Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
Round 6 (177): Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
Round 6 (190): Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State
Round 1 (13): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
Round 2 (42): Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
Round 3 (73): Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
Round 4 (107): Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan
Round 5 (147): K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
Round 6 (186): Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
Round 7 (227): Montese Overton, OLB, East Carolina
Round 7 (231): Kivon Cartwright, TE, Colorado State
Round 1 (23): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
Round 2 (54): Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
Round 3 (86): Jordan Jenkins, DE, Georgia
Round 4 (121): Rees Odhiambo, OG, Boise State
Round 5 (160): Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
Round 6 (180): Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
Round 7 (240): Moritz Boehringer, WR, Germany
Round 7 (244): Marquis Lucas, OT, West Virginia
Round 2 (60): Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
Round 2 (61): Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
Round 3 (91): Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
Round 3 (96): Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (196): Antwoine Williams, ILB, Georgia Southern
Round 6 (204): David Morgan, TE, Texas-San Antonio
Round 6 (208): Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
Round 6 (214): Aaron Wallace, OLB, UCLA
Round 6 (221): Greg Milhouse, DT, Campbell
Round 7 (243): Nick VanHoose, CB, Northwestern
Round 7 (250): Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State
Round 1 (12): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
Round 2 (47): Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
Round 3 (78): KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (112): Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
Round 5 (152): Kenny Lawler, WR, California
Round 7 (237): Jared Norris, OLB, Utah
Round 1 (10): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Round 2 (40): Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
Round 3 (71): Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
Round 4 (109): Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Round 5 (149): Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
Round 6 (184): Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, UCLA
Round 1 (20): Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
Round 2 (51): Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
Round 3 (83): Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
Round 4 (118): Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (235): Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss
Round 7 (241): Elandon Roberts, ILB, Houston
Round 1 (14): Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia
Round 2 (44): A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
Round 3 (75): Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
Round 4 (114): Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
Round 5 (143): Fahn Cooper, OT, Ole Miss
Round 5 (154): Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
Round 6 (194): Trevor Davis, WR, California
Round 7 (234): Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, UTEP
Round 1 (2): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
Round 3 (79): Daniel Lasco, RB, California
Round 5 (153): Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
Round 5 (164): Eric Striker, OLB, Oklahoma
Round 6 (188): Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford
Round 7 (233): Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Miss
Round 7 (251): Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
Round 1 (25): William Jackson III, CB, Houston
Round 2 (58): Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
Round 3 (89): Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
Round 4 (123): Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
Round 6 (220): Marquez North, WR, Tennessee
Round 7 (229): Riley Dixon, P, Syracuse
Round 7 (246): Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas
Round 1 (3): Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss
Round 2 (35): Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
Round 3 (66): Su'a Cravens, S, USC
Round 4 (102): Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
Round 5 (175): Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia
Round 6 (179): Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
Round 6 (198): Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
Round 7 (224): Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
Round 1 (7): Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
Round 2 (37): Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford
Round 3 (68): Sean Davis, CB, Maryland
Round 4 (105): Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
Round 4 (133): Scooby Wright III, ILB, Arizona
Round 5 (142): Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois
Round 5 (145): Adam Gotsis, DE, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (174): Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida
Round 6 (178): Stephane Nembot, OT, Colorado
Round 6 (207): Gerald Dixon Jr., DT, South Carolina
Round 6 (211): Harlan Miller, CB, SE Louisiana
Round 6 (213): Victor Ochi, OLB, Stony Brook
Round 1 (26): Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M
Round 2 (56): Cody Whitehair, C, Kansas State
Round 3 (90): Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
Round 3 (97): Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU
Round 4 (124): Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
Round 5 (171): Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
Round 6 (215): Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington
Round 7 (225): Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
Round 7 (247): Jake McGee, TE, Florida
Round 1 (9): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Round 2 (39): Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
Round 3 (74): Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
Round 4 (108): Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
Round 5 (148): Chris Moore, WR, Cincinnati
Round 6 (183): Matt Skura, C, Duke
Round 6 (197): Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia
Round 1 (15): Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
Round 2 (33): Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
Round 2 (43): Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
Round 2 (45): Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
Round 3 (64): Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
Round 3 (76): Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
Round 5 (140): Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
Round 6 (193): Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn
Round 7 (222): Pearce Slater, OT, San Diego State
Round 1 (21): Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
Round 2 (53): Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 3 (84): Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
Round 4 (120): Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
Round 5 (158): Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
Round 6 (187): James Cowser, OLB, Southern Utah
Round 7 (232): Jordan Payton, WR, UCLA
Round 7 (242): Tevin Carter, S, Utah