2016 NFL roster analysis: Top contenders for title of TE U

Published: Sep 29, 2016 at 03:56 AM

We want to know which schools have the best collection of talent in the NFL at five different positions -- QB, RB, WR, TE and DB. Using rosters from Week 1 of the NFL season as the criteria, College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three schools at each position, with points assigned to each school accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final rankings. We continue the series today with a look at who deserves the title of Tight End U.

Tight End U

4. Tennessee (1 point)
TEs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 3; Jason Witten (Cowboys), Mychal Rivera (Raiders), Luke Stocker (Buccaneers).
In the pipeline: Jason Croom, Ethan Wolf.

3. Notre Dame (11 points)
TEs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 5; Troy Niklas (Cardinals), Tyler Eifert (Bengals), Ben Koyack (Jaguars), Kyle Rudolph (Vikings), Anthony Fasano (Titans).
In the pipeline: Durham Smythe, Alize Jones (sitting out 2016 season for failing to meet academic responsibilities).

2. Stanford (13 points)
TEs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 6; Austin Hooper (Falcons), Levine Toilolo (Falcons), Jim Dray (Bills), Ryan Hewitt (Bengals), Coby Fleener (Saints), Zach Ertz (Eagles).
In the pipeline: Dalton Schultz, Greg Taboada.

1. Miami (17 points)
TEs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 4; Greg Olsen (Panthers), Erik Swoope (Colts), Clive Walford (Raiders), Jimmy Graham (Seahawks).
In the pipeline: Christopher Herndon, David Njoku.

Analyst ballots

Daniel Jeremiah: 1) Miami 2) Notre Dame 3) Stanford

Miami has been churning out quality TEs for more than a decade. As guys like Kellen Winslow and Jeremy Shockey have retired, new stars like Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen emerged. Notre Dame and Stanford have produced NFL-caliber TEs on almost a yearly basis.

Bucky Brooks: 1) Miami 2) Stanford 3) Notre Dame

The "U" has a long history of producing quality NFL tight ends since the Jimmy Johnson era. The pipeline continues with the likes of Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham dominating the pro game as "MOF" (middle-of-the-field) playmakers. With Clive Walford making his mark as the Oakland Raiders' TE1, scouts will continue to pay close attention to every tight end that lands on the Miami campus.

Charles Davis: 1) Miami 2) Notre Dame 3) Tennessee

Greg Olsen (Miami) is treated like a No. 1 receiver (did you see Denver defend him with a cover CB in the Super Bowl?!). Notre Dame produced Pro Bowlers in Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph. Former Tennessee TE Jason Witten's career has been amazing, and Mychal Rivera is improving in Oakland. Just missing the cut is Cincinnati with Travis Kelce and Brent Celek.

Gil Brandt: 1) Stanford 2) Notre Dame 3) Miami

All three of these schools have a long history of outstanding tight ends. To play tight end, a player needs to be able to run, block and catch.

Lance Zierlein: 1) Miami 2) Stanford 3) Notre Dame

Stanford and Notre Dame might have more tight ends in the NFL at this time, but Miami has been synonymous with TE talent dating back to the early 2000s and has studs like Greg Olson and Jimmy Graham on its list. Stanford has the numbers, but it also has young talent like Austin Hooper, Coby Fleener and Zach Ertz, who should be pros for a while. Besides Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame has blockers and solid guys, but its pure volume lands it third.

Chase Goodbread: 1) Miami 2) Stanford 3) Notre Dame

In Jimmy Graham and Greg Olsen, the Hurricanes boast an impressive duo that has combined for more than 100 career touchdown receptions. Stanford has six NFL tight ends who were on a Week 1 roster, more than any other school, including Zach Ertz and Coby Fleener.

Chad Reuter: 1) Stanford 2) Notre Dame 3) Miami

NFL teams looking to find tight ends go to Stanford, with the likes of Coby Fleener, Zach Ertz, and Austin Hooper coming through their ranks (the team has multiple pro prospects at the position right now). The Fighting Irish have had five tight ends picked in the top two rounds of the draft since 2006, including Anthony Fasano, Kyle Rudolph, and Tyler Eifert. Miami has been the home of athletic tight ends for some time. Its alumni includes Kellen Winslow, Jeremy Shockey, Jimmy Graham, Greg Olsen, Kevin Everett and Clive Walford.

