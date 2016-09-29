2016 NFL roster analysis: Top contenders for title of TE U

We want to know which schools have the best collection of talent in the NFL at five different positions -- QB, RB, WR, TE and DB. Using rosters from Week 1 of the NFL season as the criteria, College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three schools at each position, with points assigned to each school accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final rankings. We continue the series today with a look at who deserves the title of Tight End U.