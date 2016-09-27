2016 NFL roster analysis: Top 5 contenders for title of RB U

We want to know which schools have the best collection of talent in the NFL at five different positions -- QB, RB, WR, TE and DB. Using rosters from Week 1 of the NFL season as the criteria, College Football 24/7 analysts ranked the top three schools at each position, with points assigned to each school accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final rankings. We continue the series today with a look at who deserves the title of Running Back U.
Running Back U
5. Ohio State (2 points)
RBs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 2; Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), Carlos Hyde (49ers).
In the pipeline: Mike Weber, Curtis Samuel.
4. Cal (3 points)
RBs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 4; Daniel Lasco (Saints), C.J. Anderson (Broncos), Justin Forsett (Ravens), Shane Vereen (Giants).
In the pipeline: Khalfani Muhammad, Vic Enwere.
T-2. Miami (11 points)
RBs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 3; Lamar Miller (Texans), Frank Gore (Colts), Duke Johnson (Browns).
In the pipeline: Joe Yearby, Mark Walton.
T-2. Oklahoma (11 points)
RBs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 3; Adrian Peterson (Vikings), Damien Williams (Dolphins), DeMarco Murray (Titans).
In the pipeline: Samaje Perine, Joe Mixon.
1. Alabama (15 points)
RBs on 53-man Week 1 rosters: 5; Kenyan Drake (Dolphins), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Saints), Eddie Lacy (Packers), T.J. Yeldon (Jaguars).
In the pipeline: Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough.
Analyst ballots
Daniel Jeremiah: 1) Alabama 2) Cal 3) Oklahoma
If Marshawn Lynch had not retired, Cal would be my top choice. Alabama has 5 running backs currently playing significant roles for their respective teams. Oklahoma gets the third spot because of the Adrian Peterson/DeMarco Murray combination.
Bucky Brooks: 1) Oklahoma 2) Miami 3) Alabama
Whenever a school can produce a couple of NFL rushing leaders (Adrian Peterson and DeMarco Murray), it deserves top billing as a football factory. With a pair of studs sitting in the pipeline (Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon), Oklahoma will remain a "must-see" destination for scouts looking for dynamic runners for the pro game.
Charles Davis: 1) Oklahoma 2) Miami 3) Alabama
As we know, in his career, AP has been AD (All Day), and DeMarco Murray had a 2014 that resonated. Miami gave them a run with the consistency/longevity of Frank Gore, and Lamar Miller is set to really emerge in Houston. Alabama has a number of guys fully contributing. Ohio State was close, as Carlos Hyde and Ezekiel Elliott will both have chances this year to put up big numbers.
Gil Brandt: 1) Alabama 2) Ohio State 3) Miami
Running backs love to know they will get a lot of carries and both Alabama and Ohio State love to run the rock.
Lance Zierlein: 1) Alabama 2) Miami 3) Oklahoma
Alabama cranks out Heisman winners and early round draft picks at this position, so in terms of volume and talent, they are the clear winner here. Miami's list includes three quality running backs and we know they have a long history of quality at this position. There are several teams who could claim the third spot, but Oklahoma's combo of of Adrian Peterson and DeMarco Murray is simply too good to leave off the list.
Chase Goodbread: 1) Oklahoma 2) Miami 3) Alabama
There aren't two more proven rushers from the same school in the NFL than Adrian Peterson and DeMarco Murray of OU. Alabama leads all schools in current NFL backs (five).
Chad Reuter: 1) Alabama 2) Miami 3) Cal
Alabama has had 11 running backs drafted since 2000 -- enough said. The 'Canes have to be on this list given their history of producing NFL players at the position. Cal is a relative newcomer in the running back trade, but C.J. Anderson, Justin Forsett, and Shane Vereen are worthy of note and retired RB Marshawn Lynch was also a Bear.