2016 NFL Draft: Which schools had best/worst showings?

Although Alabama was expected to have multiple first-round picks among several top-rated defensive players, the Crimson Tide had only one in C Ryan Kelly. Still, Kelly gave Alabama a first-round pick in eight consecutive drafts dating back to the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of OL Andre Smith in 2009. Meanwhile, the Florida Gators kept alive a remarkable streak of a different sort: UF hasn't been shut out of the draft in 63 years: at least one Gator has been drafted every year since 1953.