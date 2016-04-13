2016 NFL Draft: Wentz, Goff lead deep quarterback class

Jacoby Brissett:Brandon Allen could fit in here, but he's getting more love nationally. Brissett gets the occasional side-eye before people move to the next quarterback, but that might be a mistake. Despite facing enormous pass rush for consecutive seasons, Brissett still found ways to fight through the pocket noise and make plays. He has NFL size, an NFL arm, and experience under center. With an ability to extend plays with his feet and throw on the move, Brissett offers a skill-set that matches up with what teams look for in today's game.