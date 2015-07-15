2016 NFL Draft to be held April 28-30

Training camps have not yet started for the 2015 season, but it's never too early to start thinking about the 2016 NFL Draft.
The league announced on Wednesday that the 2016 draft will be held April 28-30. The location of next year's Draft has not yet been determined. This year's draft was held April 30 through May 2 in Chicago. It was the first time Chicago had hosted the draft since 1964, as the event had been held in New York City from 1965-2014.
As for other key draft-related dates on the NFL calendar: Jan. 18 is the deadline for college players that are underclassmen to apply for early draft eligibility. A list of players that have been accepted into the draft will be sent to NFL clubs on Jan. 22.
The East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl -- college all-star games -- will be held in late January, with the Shrine Game scheduled for Jan. 23 and the Senior Bowl set for Jan. 30.
NFL Scouting Combine timing and testing will be held Feb. 23-29 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.