2016 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Published: Mar 29, 2016 at 06:22 AM

The official round-by-round order for the 2016 NFL Draft, including the 33 compensatory picks awarded to 13 different teams:

Round 1

Pick
1. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland Browns)
3. San Diego Chargers
4. Dallas Cowboys
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Baltimore Ravens
7. San Francisco 49ers
8. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Miami Dolphins)
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10. New York Giants
11. Chicago Bears
12. New Orleans Saints
13. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles)
14. Oakland Raiders
15. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
16. Detroit Lions
17. Atlanta Falcons
18. Indianapolis Colts
19. Buffalo Bills
20. New York Jets
21. Washington Redskins
22. Houston Texans
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Cincinnati Bengals
25. Pittsburgh Steelers
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Green Bay Packers
28. Kansas City Chiefs
29. New England Patriots (Forfeited)
29. Arizona Cardinals
30. Carolina Panthers
31. Denver Broncos

Round 2

Pick (overall)
1 (32). Cleveland Browns
2 (33). Tennessee Titans
3 (34). Dallas Cowboys
4 (35). San Diego Chargers
5 (36). Baltimore Ravens
6 (37). San Francisco 49ers
7 (38). Jacksonville Jaguars
8 (39). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 (40). New York Giants
10 (41). Chicago Bears
11 (42). Miami Dolphins
12 (43). Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams through Philadelphia Eagles)
13 (44). Oakland Raiders
14 (45). Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
15 (46). Detroit Lions
16 (47). New Orleans Saints
17 (48). Indianapolis Colts
18 (49). Buffalo Bills
19 (50). Atlanta Falcons
20 (51). New York Jets
21 (52). Houston Texans
22 (53). Washington Redskins
23 (54). Minnesota Vikings
24 (55). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (56). Seattle Seahawks
26 (57). Green Bay Packers
27 (58). Pittsburgh Steelers
28 (59). Kansas City Chiefs
29 (60). New England Patriots
30 (61). New England Patriots (from Arizona Cardinals)
31 (62). Carolina Panthers
32 (63). Denver Broncos

Round 3

Pick (overall)
1 (64). Tennessee Titans
2 (65). Cleveland Browns
3 (66). San Diego Chargers
4 (67). Dallas Cowboys
5 (68). San Francisco 49ers
6 (69). Jacksonville Jaguars
7 (70). Baltimore Ravens
8 (71). New York Giants
9 (72). Chicago Bears
10 (73). Miami Dolphins
11 (74). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 (75). Oakland Raiders
13 (76). Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
14 (77). Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Detroit Lions)
15 (78). New Orleans Saints
16 (79). Philadelphia Eagles
17 (80). Buffalo Bills
18 (81). Atlanta Falcons
19 (82). Indianapolis Colts
20 (83). New York Jets
21 (84). Washington Redskins
22 (85). Houston Texans
23 (86). Minnesota Vikings
24 (87). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (88). Green Bay Packers
26 (89). Pittsburgh Steelers
27 (90). Seattle Seahawks
28. Kansas City Chiefs (Forfeited)
29 (91). New England Patriots
30 (92). Arizona Cardinals
31 (93). Carolina Panthers
32 (94). Denver Broncos
33 (95). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)
34 (96). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
35 (97). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
36 (98). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

Pick (overall)
1 (99). Cleveland Browns
2 (100). Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Tennessee Titans)
3 (101). Dallas Cowboys
4 (102). San Diego Chargers
5 (103). Jacksonville Jaguars
6 (104). Baltimore Ravens
7 (105). San Francisco 49ers
8 (106). Chicago Bears
9 (107). Miami Dolphins
10 (108). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 (109). New York Giants
12 (110). Los Angeles Rams
13 (111). Detroit Lions
14 (112). New Orleans Saints
15 (113). Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans through Philadelphia Eagles)
16 (114). Oakland Raiders
17 (115). Atlanta Falcons
18 (116). Indianapolis Colts
19 (117). Buffalo Bills
20 (118). New York Jets
21 (119). Houston Texans
22 (120). Washington Redskins
23 (121). Minnesota Vikings
24 (122). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (123). Pittsburgh Steelers
26 (124). Seattle Seahawks
27 (125). Green Bay Packers
28 (126). Kansas City Chiefs
29 (127). Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots)
30 (128). Arizona Cardinals
31 (129). Carolina Panthers
32 (130). Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos)
33 (131). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
34 (132). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
35 (133). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
36 (134). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
37 (135). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
38 (136). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
39 (137). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
40 (138). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
41 (139). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

Pick (overall)
1 (140). Tennessee Titans
2 (141). Cleveland Browns
3 (142). San Francisco 49ers (from San Diego Chargers)
4 (143). Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)
5 (144). Denver Broncos (from Baltimore Ravens)
6 (145). San Francisco 49ers
7 (146). Jacksonville Jaguars
8 (147). Miami Dolphins
9 (148). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 (149). New York Giants
11 (150). Chicago Bears
12 (151). Detroit Lions
13 (152). New Orleans Saints
14 (153). Philadelphia Eagles
15 (154). Oakland Raiders
16. Los Angeles Rams (Exercised in Supplemental Draft)
17 (155). Indianapolis Colts
18 (156). Buffalo Bills
19. Atlanta Falcons (Forfeited)
20 (157). Denver Broncos (from New York Jets)
21 (158). Washington Redskins
22 (159). Houston Texans
23 (160). Minnesota Vikings
24 (161). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (162). Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks)
26 (163). Green Bay Packers
27 (164). Philadelphia Eagles (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 (165). Kansas City Chiefs
29 (166). Houston Texans (from New England Patriots)
30 (167). Arizona Cardinals
31 (168). Carolina Panthers
32 (169). Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos)
33 (170). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
34 (171). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
35 (172). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
36 (173). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
37 (174). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
38 (175). San Diego Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

Pick (overall)
1 (176). Cleveland Browns
2 (177). Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans)
3 (178). San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas Cowboys)
4 (179). San Diego Chargers
5 (180). Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers)
6 (181). Jacksonville Jaguars
7 (182). Baltimore Ravens
8 (183). Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 (184). New York Giants
10 (185). Chicago Bears
11 (186). Miami Dolphins
12 (187). Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints)
13 (188). Philadelphia Eagles
14 (189). Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders)
15 (190). Los Angeles Rams
16 (191). Detroit Lions
17 (192). Buffalo Bills
18 (193). Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons)
19 (194). Oakland Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts)
20 (195). Houston Texans (from New York Jets)
21 (196). New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
22 (197). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Washington Redskins)
23 (198). San Diego Chargers (from Minnesota Vikings)
24 (199). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (200). Green Bay Packers
26 (201). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 (202). Detroit Lions (from Seattle Seahawks)
28 (203). Kansas City Chiefs
29 (204). New England Patriots (reacquired from Chicago Bears)
30 (205). Arizona Cardinals
31 (206). Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
32 (207). San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)
33 (208). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
34 (209). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
35 (210). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection)
36 (211). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
37 (212). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
38 (213). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
39 (214). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
40 (215). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
41 (216). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
42 (217). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
43 (218). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
44 (219). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
45 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
46 (221). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

Pick (overall)
1 (222). Tennessee Titans
2 (223). Cleveland Browns
3 (224). San Diego Chargers
4 (225). Seattle Seahawks (from Dallas Cowboys)
5 (226). Jacksonville Jaguars
6 (227). Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore Ravens)
7 (228). Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
8 (229). Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
9 (230). Chicago Bears
10 (231). Miami Dolphins
11 (232). Washington Redskins (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
12 (233). Philadelphia Eagles
13 (234). Oakland Raiders
14 (235). New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans and Denver Broncos)
15 (236). Detroit Lions
16 (237). New Orleans Saints
17 (238). Atlanta Falcons
18 (239). Indianapolis Colts
19 (240). Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
20 (241). New York Jets
21 (242). Washington Redskins
22 (243). New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
23 (244). Minnesota Vikings
24 (245). Cincinnati Bengals
25 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers
26 (247). Seattle Seahawks
27 (248). Green Bay Packers
28 (249). Kansas City Chiefs
29 (250). New England Patriots
30 (251). Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)
31 (252). Carolina Panthers
32 (253). Denver Broncos

