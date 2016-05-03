2016 NFL Draft: Five head-scratching picks

Round 3, pick 93 -- QB Cody Kessler, Browns: There are a handful of quarterbacks I would have rather had in this spot. If I had the option of getting Arkansas' Brandon Allen in the sixth round, where the Jaguars took him, or Kessler in Round 3, I would have much rather had Allen. I don't think Kessler's physical skill set matches that division, considering the weather he'll be playing in. I understand the plan of building up the roster before taking a quarterback, and it looks like that's what they did by trading down in the first round, but I don't understand why they would take a player I consider to be a backup quarterback with such a valuable pick. I had heard rumblings weeks ago that Kessler was in the mix for the Browns in the second round. I didn't believe it, but it turns out that it was probably true.